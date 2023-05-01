Caira Surgical Announces Several New Patents Granted, Strengthening the Company's Intellectual Property Position for Its Advanced Radar Surgical Tracking and Fast Landmark Registration Technologies

NEW YORK, May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caira Surgical, the pioneer in radar surgical tracking for navigated and robotic joint replacement surgery, announced today that it received three new patents for its advanced radar surgical tracking and fast landmark registration technologies. These patents support the company's mission to advance joint replacement by innovating surgical solutions that leverage cutting-edge technologies to decrease cost, simplify and streamline surgical workflows and make advanced surgical technology more accessible to surgeons, patients, hospitals, and outpatient surgery centers worldwide.



The issued patents cover elements of Caira's advanced radar surgical tracking and fast landmark technologies. In addition, the company successfully filed for protection in key territories outside of the United States.

"This technology provides the first sub-millimeter-accurate radar tracking system for joint replacement that solves the line-of-sight issue inherent in current optical-navigated systems," said Caira Co-Founder Morteza Meftah, M.D., Associate Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery at NYU Langone Medical Center and President of the International Society for Technology in Arthroplasty. "The Caira TKA Radar Navigation System improves on multiple aspects of an arthroplasty procedure and addresses obstacles with current computer-assisted and robotic-navigated systems through lower cost, a simple and intuitive workflow, dependable radar-tracking, and the ability to work with the surgeon's preferred implant system."

"These patents create a broad moat around our unique, proprietary innovations, which provide affordable, reliably accurate surgical tracking unaffected by line-of-sight obstructions," said Caira Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Jon Greenwald. "We are executing a robust IP strategy to drive valuation and protect our unique competitive advantages in key markets worldwide. In addition, we strive to leverage our experienced team's expertise to continuously develop proprietary know-how in key technologies, including advanced circuit design, radar signal processing, and computer-assisted surgical techniques."

Caira Surgical's patent portfolio also includes multiple patent-pending applications with additional applications in development. To learn more about the Caira technology solutions, please visit www.cairasurgical.com.

About Caira Surgical

Caira is revolutionizing the usability, economics, safety, and accessibility of advanced surgical navigation and robotics for orthopedic surgery. The company's first product is a navigation system for total knee replacement. Caira Navigation eliminates the line-of-sight interference, invasive bone pins, and multiple incisions inherent in existing surgical tracking systems by employing Caira's proprietary sub-millimeter-accurate Radar Surgical Tracking technology. Caira's technology enables a simple workflow and significantly reduces the cost and complexity of utilizing advanced technology in joint replacement surgery. The company focuses on developing solutions that overcome adoption barriers to make advanced technology accessible worldwide to surgeons, patients, hospitals, and ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs). For more information, please visit cairasurgical.com.