A. Duie Pyle Receives Exceptional Performance Award from Uline

WEST CHESTER, Pa., May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A. Duie Pyle (Pyle), a premier provider of asset and non-asset-based transportation and supply chain solutions, today announces it has received the 2022 Exceptional Performance Award from Uline, a leading distributor of shipping, industrial and packaging materials throughout North America, for the third time.

Pyle and Uline have been partners for nearly six years, and this recognition is the culmination of hard work, leadership and a dedication to providing the most comprehensive and reliable service to Uline and its customers throughout the Northeast.

“We rely on carriers that are committed to providing the highest levels of service to our customers. A. Duie Pyle does exactly that and more,” said Angelo Ventrone, VP of Logistics at Uline.

As the supply chain shifts back to a sense of normalcy following disruptions from COVID, it will be just as important as ever to work closely with partners to ensure high quality of service and performance.

“Customer demands continuously evolve, and it is paramount that we make deadlines and deliver top-tier service to stay ahead of competitors,” said John Luciani, COO of LTL Solutions at Pyle. “This award recognition is further proof of the Pyle team’s dedication to exceeding customer needs, no matter what the challenge is.”

About A. Duie Pyle

A. Duie Pyle, a family-owned and operated business for more than 99 years, provides a range of integrated transportation and distribution services supported by 27 LTL service centers and 18 warehouses strategically located throughout the Northeast region. Pyle provides a variety of asset and non-asset-based services offering uniquely engineered logistics solutions, including LTL, Dedicated fleet operations, Warehousing & Distribution services through 4.4 million square feet of public and contract warehousing space, and specialized services through its Brokerage Solutions.

