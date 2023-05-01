Cameron’s Brewing Company Announces New “I Love Craft Beer” Mixed Pack with Top 5 Reasons Craft Beer is Better

OAKVILLE, Ontario, May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Are you still drinking big box beers? Cameron’s Brewing Company, an award-winning brewery that knows quality beer, says it’s time you make the switch to craft.

“It’s always been important to support local, but it’s never been as crucial as it is right now,” says Clint Israel, President of Cameron’s, a family-run brewery in Oakville. “To celebrate our commitment to craft, we’re excited to announce our new ‘I Love Craft Beer’ mixed pack, hand-picked for uniqueness, quality and variety.”

What better way to mark this exclusive release than with a countdown? (How do I love thee? Let me count the ways!) Here, the top five reasons craft beer is better than corporate, from the experts at Cameron’s.

5. Better for your community.

When you drink craft beer, you’re supporting small business. Buying local creates jobs in your neighbourhood, helping the community prosper and connect. As the only brick-and-mortar brewery in Oakville, community is key at Cameron’s.

4. Better variety.

Craft beer offers much more variety when it comes to both style and flavour. That’s because craft breweries have the freedom to explore new, unique and seasonal beer ideas that wouldn’t necessarily work for the mass market.

3. Better for you.

Because craft beers use high-quality ingredients, small-batch beers offer more health benefits than their mass-produced counterparts. Craft beer contains protein, vitamin B, fibre and antioxidants, and Cameron’s beer is all natural and preservative free.

2. Better for the planet.

Choosing craft beer over a retail chain reduces your ecological footprint. Locally owned businesses are much more likely make local purchases, which require less transportation and packaging and result in less pollution and waste.

1. Better taste.

Whereas corporate companies prioritize marketing and stock prices, independent brewers can focus all of their time and energy on the quality of their brews. The result: Craft brewers constantly produce great tasting beers. Cameron’s products are hand brewed by artisans and you can taste the difference.

Celebrating a love for craft beer, Cameron’s presents its “I Love Craft Beer” mixed pack. The six pack features four exclusive releases (Shark Week Pacific IPA, Sabotage Hefeweizen, Pastime Pilsner and Baja Norte Lime Margarita Gose) alongside two summertime favourites (Captain’s Log Lager and Cosmic Cream Ale). Available now at the LCBO and coming soon to Loblaws and select grocery retailers, Cameron’s also offers free home delivery across Ontario. Find Cameron’s on tap at your local bar or restaurant, and visit the Oakville-area brewery to try its selection of brews. Making its beers on site with a combination of craft and chemistry, Cameron’s Brewing products have been recognized more than 250 times at local, national and worldwide brewing awards. The team couldn’t be prouder of its latest achievements—gold medals at both the 2021 World Beer Awards and 2022 Canadian Brewing Awards.

Contact: Cameron’s Brewing Company 1165 Invicta Drive Oakville, ON, L6H 4M1

Victoria Volkova 905-849-8282 ext. 205 victoria@cameronsbrewing.com

