Natural and Organic Cosmetics Market Size Worth USD 77,531.17 Million by 2030 at 9.49% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, USA, May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Natural and Organic Cosmetics Market Research Report Information By Product Type, By End User, By Distribution Channel, And By Region - Forecast Till 2030, the market is projected to grow from USD 37,821.40 Million in 2022 to USD 77,531.17 million by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.49% during the forecast period (2022 - 2030).



Market Scope

In recent years, many men and women have chosen to use organic cosmetics since they are both a sensible choice for skin health and an ecologically beneficial alternative. Organic cosmetics must always be accompanied by a valid certification that attests to their safety because they are made with vegetable raw ingredients from organic farming.

Competitive Dynamics

Major industry players are investing a lot of money in R&D to expand their product offerings, which will spur further growth in the Natural and Organic Cosmetics market. Additionally, market participants are launching new products, entering into contracts, acquiring companies, increasing investments, and collaborating with other organizations in order to expand their global presence. In order to grow and thrive in a climate where competition is fierce and the market is growing, businesses in the natural and organic cosmetics sector must provide products that are affordable.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2030 2030: USD 77,531.17 Million CAGR 9.49% CAGR (2022-2030) Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Historical Data 2018 - 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Market Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Product Type, End User, Distribution Channel, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Growing Preference For Natural & Organic Ingredients In The Cosmetics By The Consumers

Key Companies in the Natural and Organic Cosmetics market includes –

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc (US)

LOréal SA (France)

L'Occitane International SA (France)

FANCL Corp. (Japan), The Clorox Co. (US)

Jurlique International Pty. Limited (Australia)

LaboratoireNuxe (France)

Bare Escentuals, Inc. (US)

Aubrey Organics, Inc. (US)

Nature's Gate (US), and among others

Market USP

Market Drivers

The market for natural and organic cosmetics is expanding as a result of customers' growing demand for these substances in cosmetics and the beneficial effects of social media. The market for natural and organic cosmetics is expanding mostly due to rising knowledge of the negative consequences of several chemicals used in cosmetics. Consumers have been seen to gravitate toward all-natural items free of artificial additives. However, some natural substances, such vegetable oils, essential oils, and different plant extracts, help to provide good skin without endangering the skin or body.

Consumers are prepared to pay higher rates for natural and organic cosmetics due to its safety and advantages, which is supported by rapid urbanization and rising per capita disposable income. Additionally, prominent manufacturers are always developing new products to support the expansion of the natural and organic market as a result of this trend in customer behavior. Ample evidence that the worldwide natural and organic cosmetic business may substantially rely on these natural components is shown by the expanding use of natural actives that support skin care in conventional cosmetic products.

COVID-19 Analysis

The public's understanding of the value of self-care and wellbeing has increased as a result of the COVID-19 epidemic. The need for chemical-free goods has increased as a result, which will further the demand for organic skincare products. On the other side, the lockdowns and mobility restrictions hampered manufacture of these goods by upsetting the supply chain. The leading players in the organic skin care market have development prospects due to the increased demand for organic goods and the lack of resources that have made it difficult to manufacture them.

Market Segmentation

By Product type

According to the income from the market for natural and organic cosmetics in 2021, the skin care category held the biggest share with a contribution of around 34.43%. The market's expansion is estimated to be fueled by a number of reasons, including shifting consumer purchasing patterns and changing lifestyles in developing nations like India, China, and Brazil. Additionally, rising demand for clean label products is anticipated to boost demand for natural and organic skincare products.

By End User

The female segment is anticipated to have the fastest growth over the forecast period, 2022–2030, whereas the Female category led the market in 2021. There are several reasons for the female market's expansion. Sales of natural and organic cosmetics are anticipated to rise as organized retail sectors continue to expand and the number of working women worldwide, in both developed and developing nations, rises. Important producers of natural and organic cosmetics also place a strong emphasis on the creation of new products, which boosts sales of those products.

Distribution Channel Insights

In 2021, the store-based sector dominated the market. From 2022 to 2030, it is anticipated that the non-store-based segment would develop more quickly. The largest contributors to the sales of natural and organic cosmetics are supermarkets and hypermarkets. Supermarkets and hypermarkets provide a significant contribution to the dissemination of natural and organic cosmetics. Because they provide one-stop shopping, store-based channels have a high level of consumer favor.

Regional Analysis

The market for natural and organic cosmetics in North America represented 34.15% of the overall market in 2021, and it is anticipated to rise moderately over the forecast period of 2022–2028. One of the primary drivers of the natural and organic cosmetics market's growth in the North American area is the leading manufacturers' expansion of their product portfolios for cosmetics. Every manufacturer of cosmetics and personal care products relies heavily on the retail chain as a distributor. The retail business has grown more quickly as a result of the present transition from a more conventional disorganized retail structure to organized retail.

There are several reasons for the expansion of the natural and organic cosmetics sector in Europe. Natural and organic cosmetics producers could gain greatly from growing consumer knowledge of the many advantages natural and organic cosmetics have over conventional cosmetics. During the projected period, advancements in product development and technical advancements are also anticipated to favorably affect the natural & organic cosmetics market in European nations.

From 2022 to 2030, the Asia-Pacific Natural and Organic Cosmetics Market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 9.95%. The main driver of increased cosmetics consumption is an expanding middle-class demographic group along with widespread urbanization, which will soon increase the demand for natural and organic cosmetics. Additionally, the increased demand for natural and organic cosmetics is a result of customers' rising per capita disposable income. Customers are willing to pay more for its numerous functional benefits. Additionally, the India Natural and Organic Cosmetics market had the quickest rate of growth in the Asia-Pacific region, while China's Natural and Organic Cosmetics industry had the greatest market share.

