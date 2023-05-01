whind Launches Online and In-Store at Bluemercury

NEW YORK, May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- whind , the cult skincare brand that bottles the science and essence of glow, has launched online and in-store at multi-brand luxury beauty and wellness retailer, Bluemercury. An assortment of whind products are now available in 50 select Bluemercury locations across the U.S, and online at Bluemercury.com.

whind was founded by Hind Sebti (formerly of L’Oréal and Procter & Gamble), who was raised in Morocco and traveled the world building her career in the beauty industry. The embodiment of her vision of beauty as a global citizen, whind is rooted in ancient practices, and backed by modern science to craft products that are deeply sensorial and pleasurable to use, but still deliver visible, lasting results. Uncompromising on performance and experience, whind is the meeting point between high-performance actives and divine ritual, for skin so happy and healthy it glows.

This retail partnership is also whind’s bricks-and-mortar debut in the United States, and will allow more consumers to discover their world of naturally-inspired, science-backed beauty. “Our skin care is beloved for both its visibly glow-giving performance, and the sensorial, addictive experience it creates – an experience that our customers come to crave,” says Sebti. “In turn, this means our customers use the products more consistently, and see even better results.” Sebti notes that the Bluemercury partnership is to satisfy demand from shoppers in the U.S who have been asking for an in-store experience, having previously only been able to shop online. “For us, Bluemercury is the perfect partner to introduce the brand to the wider market, and tell its unique story to an equally loyal, highly-demanding skincare community,” says Sebti.

“We are incredibly excited to launch whind exclusively at Bluemercury,” said Tracy Kline, the Head of Merchandising at Bluemercury. “The products are sensorial and transportive, while also backed by science with proven claims. As an authority in skincare, we are excited to bring whind’s unique point of view and differentiated products to our portfolio.”

Customers are now able to shop whind products, including Marrakech Rich , Marrakech Light , Medina Dew , Kasbah Moonlight , Kasbah Stars , Oasis Bright , Oasis Fresh , Oasis Veil , and Sahara Silk in stores, as well as Oasis Splash , Sahara Sunrise and Atlas Pure online. The product price ranges from $35-$85. In addition to Bluemercury, whind can also be found online at whind.com.

ABOUT whind

Founded in 2021, whind was created by Hind Sebti, a beauty industry executive with more than 20 years’ experience at the world’s most recognizable beauty brands. Crafted with a new vision of beauty that celebrates and bottles the science and essence of glow, whind is a meeting point between science-backed beauty and ancient ritual. Formulated by experts, steeped in history, each product gives both a deeply sensorial experience and highly effective results. Beauty that you’ll come to crave: products that visibly restore and satisfy, bringing joy for skin so happy and healthy it glows.

ABOUT BLUEMERCURY

Founded in 1999, Bluemercury became part of Macy’s, Inc. through acquisition in March 2015. With 178 locations across the country and growing, the leading luxury beauty destination pioneered a client-first service model that emphasizes hyper-personalized, high-quality beauty interactions. Offering a highly curated and premium product assortment across a range of categories, Bluemercury helps people discover their unique self by shining a light on what makes them wonderfully distinctive. As Bluemercury continues to evolve, it remains committed to its original intent to serve people and embrace its purpose to be the ultimate specialist in the beauty of every individual. For more information, visit www.bluemercury.com.

