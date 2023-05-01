ADHD Therapeutics Market Size Worth USD 19740 Million by 2030 at 7.80% CAGR – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, USA, May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADHD Therapeutics Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), ADHD Therapeutics Market Information By Drug Type, Age Group, End-User, And Region - Forecast till 2030, the market is anticipated to reach USD 19,470 Million by 2030 at 7.80% CAGR during the forecast period 2022-2030.

Market Synopsis

Children and adolescents are most frequently afflicted by the psychiatric disorder ADHD (Attention Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder). ADHD is challenging to diagnose due to unidentified genetic factors and a lack of reliable biomarkers. Impulsivity and hyperactivity. It is not brought on by resistance or an absence of understanding; inattention refers to a person's inability to focus, stay organized, or stay on task. "hyperactive" refers to someone who seems to move within continually, even when it is inappropriate, or who excessively fidgets, taps, or talks. Adult hyperactivity can take the form of extreme restlessness or voluminous speech. Impulsivity is the propensity for someone to act hastily or to have trouble with self-control.

Some people experience both kinds of symptoms. Males are more inclined than females to have ADHD, and symptoms of inattention are more common in females with ADHD. People with ADHD frequently experience problems with learning, anxiety disorders, conduct disorders, depression, and substance abuse. Another definition of impulsivity is the inability to delay satisfaction or the need for instant gratification. Because they help to lessen or prevent inattention, inattention, and impulsive signs, psychostimulants are the most frequently prescribed medications for ADHD. This is because they improve the quality of life.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2030 USD 19470 Million CAGR 7.80% Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Drug Type, Age Group and End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Increasing awareness regarding ADHD Rising use of additives & preservatives in children’s diet

ADHD Therapeutics Market Competitive Landscape:

The eminent companies in the ADHD therapeutics market are:

Noven Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (U.S.)

Shire (U.S.)

Advanz Pharmaceutical (Canada)

Eli Lilly and Company (U.S.)

Highland Therapeutics Inc. (Canada)

Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Belgium)

NEOS Therapeutics, Inc. (U.S.)

Pfizer Inc. (U.S.)

Novartis AG (Switzerland)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Israel)

Impax Laboratories, LLC (U.S.)

GlaxoSmithKline plc (UK)

Purdue Pharma L.P. (U.S.)

ADHD Therapeutics Market Trends:

Market Drivers:

According to the latest research report, it is anticipated that the ADHD Therapeutics Market would develop at a substantial rate throughout the projected period. Adolescents with Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) have persistent patterns of inattention and hyperactivity-impulsivity that interfere with their ability to function or grow normally. Shortly, market growth is anticipated to be driven by extensive research studies by organizations to assess the safety and efficacy of medications for individuals with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. Positive findings from these studies create new market opportunities. The expansion of key players' efforts to promote their products may create new business opportunities. The demand for effective treatment is anticipated to increase as more individuals become conscious of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder between patients, physicians, and other healthcare professionals, leading to market growth for ADHD Therapeutics. The market for ADHD treatment systems is anticipated to grow due to these opportunities. With a larger sales team, the product's advertising and partnership agreements will have a wider reach in these two areas.

ADHD Therapeutics Market Restraints:

The high cost of ADHD medications, ineffective funding procedures, and side effects connected with ADHD medications are some of the biggest obstacles facing the global market outlook for ADHD therapeutics. Short-term and long-term negative effects, including permanent damage to the blood vessels in the brain, heart, lung, liver, and kidney, and raised blood pressure that can cause heart attacks, strokes, and death, are some factors limiting the market's growth.

COVID 19 Analysis

People with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) face a very difficult situation due to the COVID-19 outbreak and physical isolation techniques. Only a few businesses have warned of potential delivery delays and future sales declines. The report further evaluates the current and potential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market, providing more accurate and authentic projections following the state of the market. Additionally, the opportunities for business partnerships and collaborations are being impacted by the international travel bans implemented by nations in Europe, Asia-Pacific, and North America. These interventions may increase behavioral problems in people with ADHD. As a result, it is anticipated that the market value of ADHD medications will increase significantly.

Crucial drugs are no longer available due to customers' frantic purchases, so players must deploy a new batch. The same is true of ADHD medications. The COVID-19 pandemic greatly impacts the market for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. Numerous governments are taking action to combat childhood attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. Individuals with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) are more susceptible due to the stress brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. Consequently, COVID-19 has a sizable impact on the attention deficit hyperactivity disorder market. The market is therefore expected to grow during the forecast period due to the rising burden of ADHD and the rising demand for its treatment.

ADHD Therapeutics Market Segmentation

By age group, the market includes pediatrics & adolescent, and adults.

By end-user, the market includes specialty clinics and hospitals & clinics.

By drug type, the market includes stimulants and non-stimulants.

ADHD Therapeutics Market Regional Insights

Because of the increased prevalence of ADHD in the region, the early approval of medications, and the region's robust healthcare system, it is anticipated that the Americas will dominate the market for ADHD treatments. Europe is thought to maintain the second spot in the market share for ADHD therapeutics due to government support and improved healthcare research and development. All of the Asia-Pacific nations, such as but not restricted to: Australia, Japan, India, China, South Korea, and the rest, are included in this region's market for ADHD treatments. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow quickly in the global ADHD market as the prevalence of ADHD increases and medical expenses increase. Due to the introduction and quick uptake of numerous ADHD medications, North America dominated the market for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder in terms of revenue share.

Growth in the market is anticipated to be fueled by better patient affordability, favorable reimbursement procedures, and rising public awareness of current treatment modalities. Additionally, the growth of the attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder market is anticipated to be fueled by the rise in consumer awareness of mental illness over the course of the forecast period, which represents a sizable opportunity for the ADHD Market. Through shipping and collaboration agreements, it is also anticipated that growing the sales force will increase the product's reach outside Europe and North America. Due to the presence of major market players and their strategic initiatives to develop and market novel goods to treat patients, Asia-Pacific is predicted to grow.

