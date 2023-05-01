Acme United Corporation to Present at the Sidoti Micro Cap Virtual Conference

SHELTON, Conn., May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acme United Corporation (NYSE American: ACU) today announced that the company will present at the Sidoti Micro Cap Virtual Conference on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.



Acme United’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Walter Johnsen will also meet one-on-one with institutional investors on Wednesday, May 10 and Thursday, May 11, 2023.

A webcast of Acme United’s presentation and supporting material will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at: https://acmeunited.gcs-web.com/.

To obtain additional information about Acme United’s participation in the Sidoti Micro Cap Virtual Conference, please contact Sidoti & Company.

About Acme United

ACME UNITED CORPORATION is a leading worldwide supplier of innovative safety solutions and cutting technology to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods and industrial markets. Its leading brands include First Aid Only®, First Aid Central®, PhysiciansCare®, Spill Magic®, Westcott®, Clauss®, Camillus®, Cuda®, DMT®,Med-Nap and Safety Made. For more information, visit www.acmeunited.com.



CONTACT: Paul G. Driscoll Acme United Corporation 1 Waterview Drive Shelton, CT 06484 Phone: (203) 254-6060 FAX: (203) 254-6521



