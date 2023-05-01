EzFill Sees Surge in App Downloads Amid South Florida Fuel Shortages

MIAMI, FL, May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EzFill Holdings, Inc. (“EzFill” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EZFL), an emerging leader in the mobile fuel industry, reported that it has seen an over 200% surge in downloads and new users of its mobile fueling application arising from the recent fuel shortages across parts of South Florida after days of historic rainfall in Miami-Dade and Broward County impacted fuel distribution. EzFill services individual customers directly at their residences or places of work. Customers can download an easy-to-use app and schedule fuel delivery.



The recent surge in downloads and users has resulted in a significant up-tick in nightly residential orders, continuing through the entire week. The Company has been working overtime to ensure that the new downloads are converted into regular users.

“The recent fuel shortages have raised awareness among consumers of not only the convenience of mobile fueling, but its importance amid supply or distribution disruptions.” said Yehuda Levy, Interim CEO and one of the company’s co-founders. “Both consumers and fleet operators have been searching for fueling alternatives, which has led to a recent unprecedented surge in downloads of our app. In the past two weeks, we have experienced a record number of new user downloads that continue to be converted into new fueling accounts. Our new updated technology has allowed us to service these new users quickly, and we are encouraged by EzFill’s rising visibility across our markets. Consumers are recognizing that mobile fuel delivery is the wave of the future, and that going to a gas station to fill up will become obsolete.”

About EzFill

EzFill is a leader in the fast-growing mobile fuel industry, with the largest market share in its home state of Florida. Its mission is to disrupt the gas station fueling model by providing consumers and businesses with the convenience, safety, and touch-free benefits of on-demand fueling services brought directly to their locations. For commercial and specialty customers, at-site delivery during downtimes enables operators to begin their daily operations with fully fueled vehicles. For more information, visit www.ezfl.com .

With the number of gas stations in the U.S. continuing to decline, corporate giants such as Shell, Exxon, GM, Bridgestone, Enterprise, and Mitsubishi have recognized the increasing shift in consumer behavior and are investing in the fast growing on-demand mobile fueling industry. As the only company to provide fuel delivery in three vertical segments - consumer, commercial, and specialty including marine, we believe EzFill is well positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for convenient and cost-efficient mobile fueling options.

