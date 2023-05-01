[Latest Edition] Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market Worth 347.22 Billion to 2031 | Reveals InsightAce Study

Jersey City, NJ, May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market is estimated to reach over USD 347.22 billion by 2031, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.

The increasing drug research and development efforts for drug manufacturing, the growing significance of generics, and the rising adoption of biopharmaceuticals are the main drivers of the active pharmaceutical ingredients market's growth. The market's expansion is anticipated to be hampered by unfavorable medicine price control policies in many countries and high manufacturing costs.



The demand for medications is anticipated to rise due to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, which will accelerate the market growth for active pharmaceutical ingredients shortly. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that cardiovascular illnesses claim 17.9 million lives annually, making them the top cause of mortality worldwide.





Recent Developments:

In December 2021, The Chasse-sur-Rhône, France, location of Novasep, a provider of services and technologies for the life sciences industry, invested about EUR 6 million to upgrade its capabilities with regard to the newer generation APIs in fields like oncology, the central nervous system (CNS), and infectious diseases.

List of Prominent Players in the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market:

AbbVie, Inc.

Albemarle Corporation

AstraZeneca (U.K.)

Aurobindo Pharma

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Cadila Pharmaceuticals (India)

Cipla, Inc.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd

Eli Lilly and Company (US)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)

GlaxoSmithKline plc (UK)

H. Lundbeck A/S (Denmark)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (U.K.)

Merck & Co., Inc.

Mylan

Novartis

Pfizer

Sanofi (France)

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (U.S.)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (Japan)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Viatris Inc.





Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market Report Scope::

Report Attribute Specifications Market size value in 2022 USD 195.31 Bn Revenue forecast in 2031 USD 347.22 Bn Growth rate CAGR CAGR of 6.7 % from 2023 to 2031 Quantitative units Representation of revenue in US$ Billion, and CAGR from 2023 to 2031 Historic Year 2019 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2031 Report coverage The forecast of revenue, the position of the company, the competitive market statistics, growth prospects, and trends Segments covered Type Of Synthesis, Type Of Manufacturer, Type, Application, And Type Of Drug Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Mexico; The UK; France; Italy; Spain; China; Japan; India; South Korea; Southeast Asia; South Korea; Southeast Asia

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

The usage of tiny molecules by pharmaceutical corporations to develop new medications has undergone a significant change, as shown by the term highly potent active pharmaceutical ingredients, or HPAPI. As a result, a pipeline of medicines that work at lower doses has grown. The benefits of HPAPIs, which include the need for a reduced therapeutic dose, ability to bind to particular receptors, and excellent efficacy, can be attributed to their rising popularity among manufacturers and consumers. As the generic API market steadily grows competitive, several API producers are implementing HPAPIs to set themselves apart from the competitors. This accelerates market expansion.

Challenges:

Since the construction of APIs requires extremely systematic protocols, there is a large capital demand involved, which leads to the outsourcing of various APIs. The economies of poor and medium income nations cannot support it. Hence, low- and middle-income nations in Africa, the Asia-Pacific region, and Latin America have greater demand for inexpensive alternatives.

Regional Trends:

The market for active pharmaceutical components is now dominated by North America, and this dominance is anticipated to last for a few more years. Due to rising disease rates and an ageing population, this area is anticipated to see a gain in market share in the future. The majority of the market in North America is controlled by the US.

The country had to import many APIs from other countries because to the country's drastic COVID-19 outbreak, and domestic producers also had to ramp up production to meet the demand. The majority of its API needs are satisfied by imports from Asian markets. According to US trade statistics, China and India account for roughly 75–80% of all APIs imported into the US since they have well-established production bases and a big labour force that caters to the pharmaceutical industry.





Segmentation of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market-

By Type of Synthesis-

Biotech

Biotech APIs Market, By Type

Generic APIs

Innovative APIs

Biotech APIs Market, By Product

Monoclonal Antibodies

Hormones

Cytokines

Recombinant Proteins

Therapeutic Enzymes

Vaccines

Blood Factors

Synthetic

Synthetic APIs Market, By Type

Generic APIs

Innovative APIs

By Type of Manufacturer-

Captive APIs

Merchant APIs

Merchant APIs Market, By Type

Generic APIs

Innovative APIs

Merchant APIs Market, By Type of Synthesis

Biotech

Synthetic

By Type

Generic APIs

Innovative APIs

By Type of Drug

Prescription Drugs

Over-the-counter Drugs

By Application-

Cardiovascular Diseases

Oncology

CNS and Neurology

Orthopedic

Endocrinology

Pulmonology

Gastroenterology

Nephrology

Ophthalmology

Others

By Region-

North America-

The US

Canada

Mexico

Europe-

Germany

The UK

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific-

China

Japan

India

South Korea

South East Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America-

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa-

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

