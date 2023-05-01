Digital Logistics Market - Know the Next Big thing in the Logistics Industry | Exclusive InsightAce Study

Jersey City, NJ, May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Digital Logistics Market is estimated to reach over USD 149.37 billion by 2031, exhibiting a CAGR of 20.82% during the forecast period.

Digital Logistics refers to the use of sophisticated technology and communication in logistics to assist in reducing operational costs, improve the supply chain, increase overall efficiency, and create customer-centric solutions. The highlights of digital logistics solutions are the acceptance of data-driven logistics plans, improved logistics performance and quality, and enhanced engagement with multiple supply chain partners.



Digital logistics improve company performance by allowing for more flexible operations while lowering costs and stocks. As a result, businesses all over the world are implementing these solutions to gain a competitive advantage. High acceptance of digital technology and improving the capacity of existing solutions and creative applications are some of the reasons driving the growth of the digital logistics market.





Moreover, in recent years, the digitalization trend has provided a variety of new possibilities for ensuring long-term competitive advantages through the systematic improvement of logistics performance and/or progressive decrease of logistical costs.

Recent Developments:

In May 2022, IBM announced the signing of a Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), with plans to offer a significant portion of its software catalogue as Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) on AWS. IBM and AWS's relationship will help with supply chain digitalization.

List of Prominent Players in the Digital Logistics Market:

Advantech

AT&T

Blue Yonder (Formerly Known as JDAJDA Software)

Cloud Logistics

Digilogistics Technology Limited

Eurotech SPASPA.

Freightgate Inc.

HCLHCL Technologies

Hexaware

Honeywell

IBM

ICAT Logistics

Impinj

Infosys Limited

Intel

Intersec

Logisuite

Magaya

Oracle

Orbcomm Inc.

Ramco Systems

Samsung SDSSDS

SAP

Softlink

Tech Mahindra

Digital Logistics Market Report Scope:

Report Attribute Specifications Market size value in 2022 USD 27.61 Bn Revenue forecast in 2031 USD 149.37 Bn Growth rate CAGR CAGR of 20.82 % from 2023 to 2031 Quantitative units Representation of revenue in US$ Billion, and CAGR from 2023 to 2031 Historic Year 2019 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2031 Report coverage The forecast of revenue, the position of the company, the competitive market statistics, growth prospects, and trends Segments covered Component, Application, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, And End-User Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Mexico; The UK; France; Italy; Spain; China; Japan; India; South Korea; Southeast Asia; South Korea; Southeast Asia

Market Dynamics:

Drivers-

Over the last decade, the rise in online purchases and the number of Internet users has fueled the e-commerce industry's exponential expansion. Because of the surge in e-commerce activity, logistics providers must work faster and more efficiently to fulfil small individual demands. Online shoppers expect order accuracy, same-day or same-hour delivery, and free returns. E-commerce companies are seeking ways to reduce order delivery times and operational costs.

Challenges:

One of the most significant barriers to the wide acceptance of digital logistics is a lack of governance. The logistics industry is very fragmented, necessitating the development of a logistics IoT standard. To retain profitability and viability, global transportation and logistics industries are working on boosting supply chain efficiency. Because having one authority per field would be confusing, keeping governance as consistent as possible is necessary.

Regional Trends:

Asia Pacific Digital Logistics Market is expected to register a major market share in terms of revenue and is projected to grow at a high CAGR in the near future due to the use of digital technology in nations such as China and India, etc. Technological breakthroughs such as IoT, AI, and cloud computing help to drive market growth.

In the midst of several challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic, China's logistics sector is embracing digital technologies to boost productivity. Because of the fast adoption of digital logistics goods, North America is likely to increase at a high rate. The expanding E-commerce sector, widespread acceptance of cloud technology, and globalization of retail marketplaces are all offering enough prospects in the digital logistics market.





Segmentation of Digital Logistics Market-

By Component-

Solution Asset Management Data Management & Analytics Network Management Security Warehouse Management

Service Deployment & Integration Planning & Consulting Support & Maintenance



By Application-

Transportation Management

Warehouse Management

Workforce Management

By Deployment Mode-

Cloud

On-Premises

By Organization Size-

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises

By End-user-

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Energy & Utilities

Manufacturing

Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare

Retail & E-Commerce

Other End-users

By Region-

North America-

The US

Canada

Mexico

Europe-

Germany

The UK

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific-

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America-

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa-

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East and Africa

