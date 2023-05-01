Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Grow Immensely at a CAGR of 27.22% to 2031 | Latest InsightAce Study Reveals

Jersey City, NJ, May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By End-User Industry (Financial Services And Insurance (BFSI), Banking, IT And Telecom, Government And Public Sector, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Retail), Data Center (Hyperscale, Colocation, Enterprise) And Solution (Indirect & Direct Cooling)- Market Outlook And Industry Analysis 2031.

The Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Market is estimated to reach over USD 30.61 billion by 2031, exhibiting a CAGR of 27.22% during the forecast period.

Data center operators utilize cooling methods known as data center liquid cooling to keep the temperature in data centers within an acceptable range. Data centers must be able to process massive volumes of data 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Data processing equipment emits heat energy, necessitating cooling to prevent equipment damage from heat. These cutting-edge solutions also directly increase data center energy requirements, which elevates component operating temperatures.







Free PDF Report Brochure @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/request-sample/1735





Furthermore, tremendous progress has been made in artificial intelligence, algorithms, 5G networks, and augmented and virtual reality. As a result, the need for cooling solutions in the IT and telecom industries will be substantial during the forecast period, assisting market expansion. The growing use of modern technologies such as cryptocurrency, the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning (ML) is expected to create profitable prospects for the market, further accelerating the growth rate of the data center liquid cooling market.

Moreover, market participants' increasing number of product releases and other developments provide much growth potential within the industry. In the case of a liquid leak, additional instruments and controls must also be installed. All these factors raise the cost of deploying liquid cooling technology. These high prices are also projected to hamper market growth during the projection period.

Recent Developments:

In November 2020-Switch launched edge data center facilities in the United States in conjunction with Dell and FedEx. Databank, a colocation service provider, is investing about USD 30 million in Edge Presence, a supplier of edge data centers in the United States, to reduce service latency.

List of Prominent Players in the Data Center Liquid Cooling Market:

ALFA LAVAL

Saitek, Inc

Asperities

Black Box

Boyd

Chill dyne

COOLIT SYSTEMS

DCX The Liquid Cooling Company

Escalier Inc

FUJITSU

Green Revolution Cooling, Inc

Isotope Technologies Limited

Liquid Stack and Allied Control

Moti air Corporation

Nortek Air Solutions, LLC

Ritual GmbH & Co. KG

Schneider Electric

Summer

Wiwynn

Multicore

JETCOOL Technologies Inc

Coolest DC

Tagore, Inc.

FLUIX Inc

Fevered





Get Customized Report @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/customisation/1735





Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Report Scope:

Report Attribute Specifications Market size value in 2022 USD 3.56 Bn Revenue forecast in 2031 USD 30.61 Bn Growth rate CAGR CAGR of 27.22 % from 2023 to 2031 Quantitative units Representation of revenue in US$ Billion, and CAGR from 2023 to 2031 Historic Year 2019 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2031 Report coverage The forecast of revenue, the position of the company, the competitive market statistics, growth prospects, and trends Segments covered End-User Industry, Data Center and Solution Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Mexico; The UK; France; Italy; Spain; China; Japan; India; South Korea; Southeast Asia; South Korea; Southeast Asia

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Modules of liquid cooling and data centers present an optimal method to operators. Movable data centers are available in various configurations, including enclosure, ISO container, and skid-mounted, and are deployed to meet the needs of businesses. The modular refrigeration market is predicted to develop because of the speed of deployment, space requirements, capacity, and versatility. Secondly, the COVID-19 outbreak has raised demands for data centers tremendously.

Video calls and VPN use are increasing as more people work from home. Allied health practitioners are increasingly using these applications. Liquid-based cooling is less expensive and more efficient at absorbing heat from the heat sink. As a result, the advantages of liquid-based solutions are likely to provide profitable prospects.

Challenges:

Conventional items are interchangeable and widely used in operating systems. Using hardware products incompatible with clients is a key barrier to the widespread adoption of any computer technology. As a result, the need for standards for liquid cooling systems will represent a significant challenge to the data center liquid cooling market over the projection period. Establishing liquid cooling systems is more expensive than implementing air cooling systems, and the parts and accessories necessary for liquid cooling must be of high quality. All these factors raise the cost of deploying liquid cooling technology. These high prices are also projected to hamper market growth during the projection period.

Regional Trends:

The North American regional market is projected to register a major market share. The region had a massive surge in the penetration of linked devices. Datacenter sponsors are increasingly funding direct-to-chip and liquid immersion cooling technologies. The international development of 5G networks, of which the United States is a pioneer, has increased the importance of edge data centers. Numerous American operators, including Edge Presence, Edge Micro, and American Towers, have begun to invest in these centers. Besides, the Asia Pacific region had a substantial share of the market.

Increasing online usage understanding is also likely to stimulate cooling product sales. The Internet generates a lot of data, necessitating big data and liquid cooling solutions. Furthermore, the increased demand for cloud data storage and file cabinets is driving the growth of the data center liquid cooling market. Additionally, big data across industry verticals is a powerful driver for this industry.





Enquiry Before Buying @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/enquiry-before-buying/1735





Segmentation of Data Center Liquid Cooling Market-

By End-Use Industry

IT and Telecom

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Government and Public Sector

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Retail

Others

By Data Center

Hyperscale

Colocation

Enterprise

Others

By Solution

Indirect Cooling In-Row Based In-Rack Based

Direct Cooling Direct-to-Chip Liquid Cooling System Immersion Cooling System Single-Phase Immersion Cooling Chassis-Based Immersion Cooling Tub-Based Immersion Cooling Two-Phase Immersion Cooling



By Region-

North America-

The US

Canada

Mexico

Europe-

Germany

The UK

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific-

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America-

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa-

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

About Us:



InsighAce Analytic is a specializing in market research and consulting services that helps in building business strategies. Our mission is to provide high quality insights with using data analytics techniques and visualization tools that drives the disruption and innovation in market research industry. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with in-depth analysis and key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.

Follow Us @ https://www.linkedin.com/company/insightace-analytic-pvt-ltd/

Subscribe Our Exclusive Newsletters @ https://www.linkedin.com/newsletters/latest-market-research-reports-6929319878155739136/