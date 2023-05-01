IoT Operating Systems Market is Projected to Hit USD 2.81 Billion Asset a healthy CAGR of 23.35% by 2030 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, USA, May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), " IoT operating systems market : By Services, By Organization Size By End-User Forecast till 2030”, the market is predicted to thrive substantially during the assessment era from 2022 to 2030 at a healthy CAGR of approximately 23.35% to attain a valuation of around USD 2.81 Billion by the end of 2030.



The report offers insights into the current state and future prospects of the market, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, industry trends, market segmentation, regional analysis, competitive analysis, and key players.

The Global IoT Operating Systems Market: Key Players

The global IoT operating systems market is expected to see significant growth in the coming years due to the increasing demand for efficient and reliable IoT devices. The market is highly competitive and is led by some of the major players in the industry. Here are some of the key players in the IoT operating systems industry:

Google LLC: Google is one of the leading players in the IoT operating systems market. The company offers the Android Things operating system for IoT devices, which is known for its security features and support for popular programming languages. Microsoft Corporation: Microsoft offers the Windows 10 IoT operating system for IoT devices, which is designed for use in embedded and intelligent devices. The operating system supports a range of programming languages and is known for its security features. Apple Inc.: Apple offers the HomeKit operating system for IoT devices, which is designed for use in home automation and smart home devices. The operating system is known for its ease of use and support for a wide range of devices. Canonical Ltd.: Canonical offers the Ubuntu Core operating system for IoT devices, which is known for its security features and support for multiple architectures. The operating system is highly customizable and can be used in a wide range of applications. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.: Samsung offers the Tizen operating system for IoT devices, which is designed for use in smart home and wearable devices. The operating system is known for its support for a wide range of devices and programming languages.

IoT Operating Systems Market Report Scope:



Report Metrics Details Market Size by 2030 USD 2.81 Billion (2030) Market CAGR during 2022-2030 23.35% Base Year 2021 Forecast 2022-2030 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Key Market Drivers The major factor that is driving the market growth is the increased adoption of IoT operating systems by small and medium enterprises. Another factor that is expected to drive the market is tremendous growth in bring your own device (BYOD) concept and online data sharing.

These key players are expected to continue to dominate the global IoT operating systems market in the coming years, as they continue to innovate and improve their offerings to meet the growing demand for IoT devices. Other players in the market include Amazon.com, Inc., Intel Corporation, Wind River Systems, Inc., and NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Overall, the global IoT operating systems market is highly competitive and is expected to see significant growth in the coming years. As the demand for IoT devices continues to grow, the market is likely to see the emergence of new players and the continued innovation and improvement of existing offerings.

Industry Trends

The IoT operating systems market is being driven by a number of trends, including:

Increasing Adoption of IoT Solutions: The demand for IoT solutions is increasing across industries, as businesses seek to optimize their operations, reduce costs, and enhance customer experience. This is driving the adoption of IoT operating systems, which are essential for managing and analyzing IoT data. Growing Popularity of Edge Computing: Edge computing is becoming increasingly popular in the IoT space, as it enables real-time processing and analysis of IoT data at the edge of the network, reducing latency and improving efficiency. IoT operating systems are playing a crucial role in enabling edge computing, by providing the necessary software and tools for managing and securing edge devices. Focus on Data Security and Privacy: With the increasing amount of data generated by IoT devices, there is a growing concern for data security and privacy. IoT operating systems are being developed with advanced security features and protocols, such as encryption, authentication, and access control, to ensure the protection of sensitive data.

Market Segmentation



The global IoT operating systems market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and region. By type, the market is segmented into real-time operating systems, mobile operating systems, and others. By application, the market is segmented into smart homes, smart cities, industrial IoT, healthcare, and others. By region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Regional Analysis

North America is expected to dominate the global IoT operating systems market, due to the presence of major players and early adoption of IoT technology in the region. Europe is also expected to witness significant growth in the market, due to the increasing investments in IoT technology by businesses and governments. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the market, due to the increasing adoption of IoT technology by businesses and the growing population in the region.

Competitive Analysis

The global IoT operating systems market is highly competitive, with a large number of players operating in the market. Some of the key players in the market include Google, Apple, Microsoft, Blackberry, Wind River Systems, Samsung Electronics, Canonical, ARM Holdings, Wittenstein, and Mentor Graphics.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a mixed impact on the IoT operating systems market. On one hand, the pandemic has increased the demand for IoT solutions, as businesses and organizations seek to monitor and control their operations remotely. This has led to an increase in the adoption of IoT operating systems, which are essential for managing and analyzing IoT data.

On the other hand, the pandemic has disrupted global supply chains and led to a shortage of key components and materials, which has affected the production and availability of IoT devices and systems. This has impacted the growth of the IoT operating systems market, as businesses delay their investments in IoT technology due to uncertainties and financial constraints.

