Sprott Announces Date for 2023 First Quarter Results Webcast

TORONTO, May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) (TSX:SII) (“Sprott”) announced today that it plans to release its 2023 first quarter results at 7:00 a.m. on May 5, 2023. Sprott will host an earnings webcast that morning at 10:00 a.m. to discuss the results. Sprott CEO, Whitney George, together with Sprott CFO, Kevin Hibbert and Sprott Asset Management CEO, John Ciampaglia, will host the webcast, which can be accessed as outlined below.

Webcast Details Date:

Time:

Audio Webcast: May 5, 2023

10:00am ET

Audience URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/x4wyc6no

Pre-registration is now open.



Please note, research analysts who cover the company should register at https://register.vevent.com/register/BI4c1a3f5693f1434dac931776c94119c0 to participate in the live Q&A session.

