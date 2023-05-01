Patient Portal Market Size to Hit USD 2.12 Billion by 2030 at 16.40% CAGR – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, USA, May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patient Portal Market Overview

Market Research Future (MRFR) 's report highlights Patient Portal Market Information By Type, Delivery Mode, End User, and Region - Forecast till 2030, the market is expected to cross USD 2.12 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 16.40% during the forecast period.

Market Scope

Patients can access their health records using the patient portal, a web-based tool linked to electronic health records. Patients can communicate remotely and exchange health information. The industry is expanding due to factors such as rising EHR use and government requirements requiring the maintenance of health records. Growing patient-centricity adoption by healthcare payers and increased demand for EHRs are driving market expansion. As the digitalization of the healthcare sector quickens, EHRs are growing in popularity. The need for patient portals is growing as the government works on numerous initiatives to digitize the healthcare sector and harmonize the laws and infrastructure for maintaining medical records. Doctors, clients, pharmacists, and medical staff can access the patient portal easily. Anytime, from any location, you can access the patient portal. This indicates that it is secure and offers answers and services constantly. One of the key factors driving the market's growth is the global rise in the occurrence of a wide range of disorders.

Another factor influencing market expansion is the increased focus on healthcare technological advancements paired with an ever-increasing geriatric population. The market development is being fueled by governments worldwide concentrating on creating the rules, framework, and standards for keeping medical history. The introduction of online platforms and the application of technology are currently many healthcare institutions' top priorities. The initial intent of these systems was to build patient databases for disease diagnosis and therapy evaluation. Several other reasons drive the rise of the global patient portal market, including the increasing incidence of long-term illnesses, improving the use of big data and healthcare IT solutions, the rising number of government-led organizational strategies, and the advancement of hospitals.

Report Scope:

Patient Portal Market Competitive Landscape

The vital contributors in the patient portal market are:

McKesson Corporation (US)

Athenahealth (US)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (US)

Cerner Corporation (US)

NextGen Healthcare Information Systems, LLC (US)

Greenway Health, LLC (US)

Medfusion (US)

Epic Corporation Inc. (US)

GE Healthcare (US)

Intelichart (US)

eClinicalWorks (US)

CureMD (US)

Patient Portal Market Trends:



Market Drivers:

Patient portal adoption by healthcare facilities is rising, helping the market expand. The expanding use of patient portals is also a result of rising interest in Electronic Health Records (EHR) and obligatory federal regulations. Users can utilize portals in the shape of handheld or web-based applications to save or retrieve important information. The market size for patient portals is anticipated to grow due to the advancements in healthcare services provided by mobile-based technologies, increased reliance on mobile technology, web-based client diaries, wearable technologies, and other digital techniques. Software firms create these portals as web-based or mobile applications that users can access to save or retrieve crucial documents.

Hospitals in developing nations also drive the patient portal market by implementing cutting-edge medical technology. The Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), and big data would be combined with other breakthroughs to achieve this, improving patient-doctor relationships and offering accessible healthcare services. The massive cost of acceptance and implementation of these tools and worries about data security and privacy are significant impediments to the industry's growth. The COVID-19 epidemic, the surge in the incorporation of mobile-based health systems, and the expanding government backing through the introduction of growth-promoting policies, guidelines, and regulations are all driving forces behind the industry. In addition, hospitals in developing nations are also increasingly utilizing healthcare technologies, fueling the market for patient portals.

Market Restraints:

The escalating privacy and data security concerns will slow the market growth rate. The market will face additional difficulties due to a lack of robust IT infrastructure, particularly in developing and undeveloped economies. The infrastructure's hefty cost will also slow the market's expansion rate. However, the expensive cost of integrating and deploying such tools and worries about data privacy and security are significant barriers to the market's expansion.

COVID 19 Analysis

Lockdowns were imposed nationwide as COVID-19 spread, and non-urgent scheduled hospital visits and admissions were stopped globally. Several patients, particularly those elderly or from less developed nations, could not access the technology required for patient portal services due to financial and technological hurdles. In response, during the pandemic, both the public and private sectors established new websites and services. Although the COVID-19 epidemic initially positively affected the market, it has now lost some of its momentum. Yet, it is anticipated to rise steadily over the projection period. The demand for digitizing paper-based health records is predicted to rise due to evolving rules and the global uptake of digital health techniques. Also, technology firms already serving healthcare providers with software and services can grow their clientele by securing customers like pharmaceutical firms involved in clinical trials.

Patient Portal Market Segmentation

By end user, the market includes payers, providers, and pharmacies. By type, the market includes standalone patient portals and integrated patient portals. By delivery mode, the market includes web-based delivery and cloud-based delivery.

Patient Portal Market Regional Outlook

North America now dominates the patient portal market in terms of both market share and revenue, and this dominance is anticipated to increase during the projected period. This is brought about by healthcare systems tailored to the needs of individual patients, advances in medical technology, and an increase in the demand from doctors for electronic health information. On the other hand, due to the region's booming healthcare sector and continuously rising senior population, Asia-Pacific is predicted to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The patient portal market in Europe is anticipated to have a sizable market share in 2020. The implementation of digital therapeutic interactions at major institutions is likely to assist in an increase in the regulatory criteria for storing patient health information in Europe.

Due to a growing digital infrastructure for database administration and an increase in the number of national government portals being developed, the Asia-Pacific industry has experienced rapid expansion. Infrastructure for keeping databases on servers is well-developed in nations like Singapore, Australia, China, and Japan.

