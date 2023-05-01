Cleanroom Technology Market Size Worth USD 6.89 Billion by 2030 at 4.9% CAGR – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, USA, May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cleanroom Technology Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR) Cleanroom Technology Market Information By Equipment, Consumables, And Region - Forecast till 2030, the market size was valued at USD 4.7 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow from USD 4.93 Billion in 2022 to USD 6.89 billion by 2030, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% during the forecast period (2022 - 2030).

Market Scope

A cleanroom is a space where the concentration of airborne particles, such as fungus, dust, hair, and bacteria, is controlled. On the strength of adopting cleanrooms for production environments, the cleanroom technology market has made some encouraging progress. In these environments, consumer demands higher-quality products and regulatory restrictions have accelerated the market's steady evolution. This room is designed to reduce particle generation, preservation, and introduction inside the space. The process is carried out by maintaining the proper pressure, climate, and humidity levels. On the back of adopting cleanrooms in manufacturing environments, the cleanroom technology market has made some encouraging strides.

In these environments, consumer demands higher-quality products and regulatory restrictions have accelerated the market's steady evolution. Products must be handled in a cleanroom setting to ensure the least contamination possible for these quality certifications. As a result, the cleanroom technology market has seen significant growth over the past few years. The growing significance of using cleanrooms in hospitals is crucial in driving the examined market and the increasing need for certified products. The main factors behind the growing significance of cleanroom settings in the healthcare industry are rising regulatory concerns for improving the quality of medical supplies and ensuring workers' safety in the sector.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2030 USD 6.89 Billion CAGR 4.9% Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Equipment and Consumables Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Increasing adoption in biopharmaceuticals industry Increasing need for a controlled environment in various end-use industries

Cleanroom Technology Market Competitive Landscape:

The distinguished contenders in the cleanroom technology market are:

Labconco Corporation

Exyte AG

Taikisha Ltd

Azbil Corporation

DowDuPont Inc

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Illinois Tool Works Inc

Cleanroom Technology Market Trends:



Market Drivers:

The use of cleanrooms in the medical field is driven by the emphasis on improved security and efficacy of medical care products, cleanliness & safety of working personnel, and environmental concerns. A factor that spurs market expansion is the formulation of favorable regulations regarding applying cleanroom technology in the medical field. Protective clothing is necessary for general maintenance and for those working in cleanroom settings with active pharmaceutical ingredients. Due to the increased emphasis on improved safety and quality of medical products, worker safety, and environmental concerns, cleanroom usage is becoming more prevalent in the healthcare sector. Additionally, biologics development is anticipated to increase demand for cleanrooms throughout all healthcare industry sectors. The demand for cleanrooms is anticipated to rise due to improved medical device technology and demand for cleaned pharmaceutical formulations. However, the high cost of using cleanroom technology could limit market expansion. There are likely to be many opportunities for market expansion due to the substantial demand for cleanroom technologies in developing nations.

Market Restraints:

One of the main challenges facing major market manufacturers is modifying the layout of cleanrooms according to facility requirements. On the other hand, it is anticipated that the cleanroom industry's high operational costs will restrain market expansion. The cleanroom technology market is expected to face difficulties with requirements-based customization of cleanroom designs.

COVID 19 Analysis

Due to the growing need to maintain a contaminant-free environment while collecting samples and evaluating suspected COVID-19 cases, the current pandemic of COVID-19 has positively impacted the market. As the pharmaceutical industry concentrated on developing treatments and vaccines with investigators, lawmakers, and contract research organizations, COVID-19 positively affected the cleanroom technology market. In this situation, cleanroom technologies are essential for maintaining safety, efficacy, and safety. Pharmaceuticals and biopharmaceutical companies have increased their market investments due to increased research and development efforts to create vaccines against COVID-19 and to preserve a contaminant-free environment.

The substantial investments in developing generic drugs due to the anticipated 20-year patent expirations for several branded medications in the upcoming years are also anticipated to increase demand for these products, including machinery and supplies, to prevent contamination during production procedures. Additionally, the worldwide outbreak of COVID-19 has significantly impacted the development and production of medical tools, supplies, and equipment. Many medical device producers have increased their output during the pandemic to keep up with consumer demand. Since they are an essential component of the medical industry's manufacturing process, demand for these products is anticipated to increase during pandemics.

Cleanroom Technology Market Segmentation

By consumables, the market includes gloves, head caps, footwear, wipes, swabs, face masks, lab suits, and disinfectants. By equipment, the market includes cleanroom air showers, laminar air flow, HEPA filters, cleanroom filters, and desiccator cabinets.

Cleanroom Technology Market Regional Insights

The cleanroom technology market was dominated by North America, which also accounted for its biggest revenue share. This is due to the area's well-established healthcare infrastructure, important pharmaceutical and medical device companies nearby, the prevalence of non-communicable diseases, and growing public awareness of cosmeceuticals and nutraceuticals. Furthermore, strict guidelines for approving medical products in this region, including the United States, have increased the need for cleanroom technology. But over the forecast period, the market in Asia-Pacific is anticipated to expand quickly. After North America and Europe, Asia-Pacific is thought to have the third-largest pharmaceutical industry. As a result, this region is seeing augmented investment in healthcare industry developments.

The main drivers of the pharmaceutical industry's growth in Asia-Pacific, which also contributes to the expansion of the cleanroom technology market, are the rising burden of non-communicable diseases, the growing geriatric population, and the increase in generic drug production a result of brand-name drug patent expirations. Due to the vibrant healthcare sectors in China, India, and other important developing countries, there are many opportunities to grow the market.

