NYSE: PLTR Investor Notice: Update in Lawsuit for Investors who lost money with shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. announced by the Shareholders Foundation

SAN DIEGO, May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announced an update in the lawsuit that is pending for certain investors in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR).

Investors, who purchased Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) shares prior to November 2021 and continue to hold any of those NYSE: PLTR shares, have also certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

On September 15, 2022, a lawsuit was filed against Palantir Technologies Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The plaintiff alleged that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Palantir’s investments in marketable securities were having a significant negative impact on the Company’s earnings per share (“EPS”) results, that Palantir overstated the sustainability of its government segment’s growth and revenues, that Palantir was experiencing a significant slowdown in revenue growth, particularly among its government customers, despite ongoing global conflicts and market disruptions, that as a result of all the foregoing, the Company was likely to miss consensus estimates for its first quarter 2022 (“Q1”) EPS and second quarter 2022 (“Q2”) sales outlook, and that as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On February 10, 2023, a consolidated Complaint was filed.

Those who Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

