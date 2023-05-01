Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS) Investors of Class Action and to Actively Participate

NEW YORK, May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (“Fidelity National” or the “Company”) (NYSE: FIS) and certain of its officers, on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Fidelity common stock between February 9, 2021 and February 10, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/fis1.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws.

The Complaint alleges that, during the Class Period, Defendants misled investors and/or failed to disclose that (1) the integration of Worldpay was not ahead of schedule; (2) the integration of Worldpay was not successfully completed during the Class Period; (3) the increases in revenue synergies were not driven by the Worldpay integration; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s financial guidance, business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you suffered a loss in Fidelity, you have until May 5, 2023, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

