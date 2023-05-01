Your Pocket Therapist: The Revolutionary Mental Health Apps Market

Westford USA, May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Mental Health Apps market size is expected to reach USD 19.6 billion by 2030 and exhibit a CAGR of 5.5% in the forecast period (2022−2030), according to Skyquest's latest research report. The growing urbanization of developing countries with better connectivity, better lifestyle, and technological advancements are fueling the Market's growth.
Government Incentives and Technological Advancements to Promote the Use of Mental Health Apps
At a global scale, the Personalization of apps, integration with variables, gamification, telehealth service, and artificial intelligence-powered mental health apps are trending, and trends are promoting the market.
Several government initiatives are promoting the growth of Mental Health Apps, especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has significantly impacted mental health globally. For example, in the UK, the National Health Service (NHS) Apps Library is a curated list of mental health apps reviewed by healthcare professionals and deemed safe and effective. This initiative aims to help people find and use mental health apps to improve their mental well-being.
Mindfulness and Meditation Type Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period
Mindfulness and Meditation Type dominate the global market as it offers a wide range of guided meditation, breathing, exercise and other mindfulness practices that can help users to reduce stress and anxiety. According to a report by SkyQuest, a mobile app data and insights company, mindfulness apps were among the top-performing mental health apps.
Self-improvement is the Leading Application Segment
In terms of application, the Self Improvement segment is the leading segment as it offers users tools and resources to manage their mental health, such as cognitive-behavioural therapy exercises, mood tracking, and relaxation techniques. In addition, With the rise of self-care and wellness culture, consumers are increasingly seeking tools and resources to manage their mental health on their terms.
North America and Asia-Pacific are the leading Markets Due to the Increase in Smartphone Usage
Region-wise, Asia-Pacific is one of the largest growing markets with a huge emphasis on increasing adoption of smartphones and other mobile devices, and the presence of key players in the market. Several government initiatives in North America aim to project the growth of the mental health app market. For example, in the United States, the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH) has launched several initiatives aimed at advancing mental health research and promoting the development of innovative technologies such as mental health apps.
Mental Health Apps Market Report Suggests:
- The global market size is projected to grow by 19.6 billion by 2030 owing to improvements in lifestyle.
- In terms of application, the self-improvement segment dominates due to the demand for tools to manage mental health.
- In terms of type, the Mindfulness and meditation type segment is projected to gain more popularity due to its capability to reduce anxiety
- North America and Asia Pacific are leading markets and will continue to exhibit dominance in the global market mainly due presence of major market players
Mental Health Apps Market Segmentation:
The global Mental Health App market report is segmented based on type, Mental health disorder, and region.
By Type
Self-help apps:
- Meditation apps
- Breathing exercise apps
- Mood tracking apps
- Sleep improvement apps
- Stress and anxiety management apps
- Substance abuse and addiction management apps
Therapy apps:
- Cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT) apps
- Mindfulness-based apps
- Psychotherapy apps
- Peer support apps
By Mental health disorder:
- Anxiety disorders
- Mood disorders
- Substance abuse disorders
- Eating disorders
- Personality disorders
- Psychotic disorders
- Others
By Region
- North America
- U.S
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Spain
- RoE
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- RoLA
- Middle-East and Africa
- South Africa
- GCC Countries
- Rest of MEA
Mental Health Apps Market Major Company Profiles:
- BetterHelp
- Talkspace
- Headspace
- Calm
- Ginger
- Moodfit
- Woebot
- Happify
- Sanvello
- Daylio
- Pacifica
- Shine
- Wysa
- Youper
- 7 Cups
- Simple Habit
- CBT-i Coach
- MindDoc
- MyTherapy
- Breathe2Relax
