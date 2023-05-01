Mondelēz International Opens Doors to New Global R&D Innovation Center

WHIPPANY, N.J., May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) today celebrated the grand opening of its new Global Research & Development (R&D) Innovation Center in Whippany, New Jersey. The state-of-the-art facility, which is supported by an investment of nearly $50 million, includes pilot and scale-up capability for cookies, crackers and candy and supports Mondelēz International as an innovative global snacking leader. The Innovation Center provides new capabilities and technologies that propel R&D for consumer-loved snacks, including OREO cookies, Ritz crackers and Sour Patch Kids candies.



Today’s event and ribbon cutting ceremony marked the culmination of a multi-year effort by Mondelēz and was attended by local employees, company leadership, federal, state and local elected officials and other honored guests. As part of the day’s festivities, employees marked this important milestone with a milk and OREO cookie celebratory toast, a tree planting ceremony led by the site’s Green Team focused on sustainability, and a commemorative beam signing at the site.

“This strategic investment in our new Global Innovation Center will enable us to pilot exciting new snacking breakthroughs and bring about the next generation of innovation for Mondelēz snacks around the world,” said Daniel Ramos, Executive Vice President and Chief Research & Development Officer at Mondelēz International. “We’re proud to bring together industry-leading talent and capabilities in this facility to create new products, packaging and process developments across our portfolio of beloved snacks.”

“Our Research & Development team at Mondelēz International is passionate about the important work we do to pioneer innovations, improve production processes and create consumer-favorite products for people to enjoy both here in the United States and in global markets,” added Norberto Chaclin, Global Senior Vice President, R&D Biscuits and Baked Snacks at Mondelēz International. “With this new Center now open, our team is well-positioned to set the standard for future snacking innovations around the world from right here in New Jersey.”

With the addition of the Whippany, NJ Global Innovation Center, Mondelēz further expands its footprint in New Jersey, at a location close in proximity to the company’s North American headquarters office. More than 50 talented R&D makers and bakers who support the Mondelēz business in North America and around the world will work at the new Global Innovation Center, from which they will partner closely with teams in North America, as well as teams across Mondelēz businesses and R&D facilities around the globe. Among the many innovations planned, the Whippany team will play an important role in supporting innovation on electric baking technology which supports the company’s 2050 goal of net zero carbon emissions across its value chain.

U.S. Senator Robert Menendez and U.S. House Representative Mikie Sherrill are two of many dignitaries and honored guests who celebrated the ribbon-cutting ceremony and acknowledged the global impact of this important facility.

“I’m thrilled to celebrate Mondelēz International’s investment in New Jersey with the opening of this Global Innovation Center,” said U.S. Senator Robert Menendez. “Not only will this facility be a hub for research and innovation, but it will also provide a boost to the state’s economy and create job opportunities for New Jerseyans.”

“It is wonderful to see Mondelēz International open a new Global Innovation Center right here in our community,” said U.S. House Representative Mikie Sherrill, who represents New Jersey’s 11th Congressional District. “This large investment reinforces the longstanding partnership between Mondelēz and the thriving business community in this area. I am proud to have the snacking powerhouse choose NJ-11 for such a significant global facility.”

Additionally, local elected officials including New Jersey Secretary of State Tahesha Way, Hanover Township Mayor Thomas “Ace” Gallagher, and other dignitaries also attended the grand opening event and recognized Mondelēz for its long-term investment in the state and local business community.

“We are excited about Mondelēz investing in and expanding its presence in New Jersey through this important Innovation Center, a testament to the strength and capabilities available to businesses here in our State,” added New Jersey Secretary of State Tahesha Way. “I’m proud to celebrate this grand opening alongside leaders from the company and other dignitaries from New Jersey, and I look forward to the positive economic impact and snacking innovations that will be created here.”

Mondelēz International has a long history and deep roots in New Jersey, spanning many decades, including the state being home to the company’s North America headquarters and home to many employees. With this significant investment of nearly $50 million in its new Global R&D Innovation Center, Mondelēz further expands the company’s presence in this geography while supporting its future growth as a global snacking leader.

About Mondelēz International

Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2022 net revenues of approximately $31 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as Oreo, Ritz, LU, Clif Bar and Tate's Bake Shop biscuits and baked snacks, as well as Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor’s 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Visit www.mondelezinternational.com or follow the company on Twitter at https://www.twitter.com/MDLZ.



