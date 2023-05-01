RS BioTherapeutics Announces Filing of Provisional Plant Patent Application for New Cultivar to Serve as Botanical Raw Material Source for First Compound

CUMBERLAND, Md., May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RS BioTherapeutics, whose mission is to harness the therapeutic power of Cannabinoids in the research, development, and commercialization of life changing medicines, announced today that it has filed a provisional patent application with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for a new and distinct cultivar of the C. sativa cannabis plant, given the denomination of “RSBT1BRM.”



RS BioTherapeutics is developing a novel, semi-synthetic, cannabidiolic acid complex called RSBT-001 as an alternative to corticosteroids in addressing exacerbation and preventing progression of both acute and chronic pulmonary inflammation related to respiratory diseases including Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), SARS-COV-2, Cystic Fibrosis, Asthma, Bronchitis, and Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS). RS BioTherapeutics is targeting an IND filing for RSBT-001 in early 2025.

Commenting on the provisional patent application Jeremy Plumb, Chief Cultivation Officer of RS BioTherapeutics said, “The filing of this provisional patent application is an important step as we proceed in the development of RSBT-001. RSBT1BRM possesses unique characteristics that support the formulation of RSBT-001. We see this strategic action as an essential element of our manufacturing vision of Plant to Patient Process Integrity and look forward to continuing our efforts in the innovation and advancement of new cultivars to support our future research and development.”

Dean Hart, CEO of RS BioTherapeutics added, “By filing this application, we aim to gain yet another level of protection for the integrity of RSBT-001. In addition, we believe this action is in line with the formal guidance recently published by the FDA entitled, “Cannabis and Cannabis-Derived Compounds: Quality Considerations for Clinical Research Guidance for Industry” (https://www.fda.gov/regulatory-information/search-fda-guidance-documents/cannabis-and-cannabis-derived-compounds-quality-considerations-clinical-research-guidance-industry).”

RS BioTherapeutics acquired the unique cultivar from Beacon Hemp, which currently operates breeding and seed production facilities in California and Oregon. Beacon Hemp is dedicated to providing seed from innovative, stabilized and novel high cannabinoid hemp varieties through rigorous breeding and superior seed production.

An estimated 545 million people worldwide suffer from chronic respiratory diseases including asthma and COPD. According to the World Health Organization, COPD is the third leading cause of death worldwide, behind heart disease and cancer, with approximately 3.2 million deaths per year.

