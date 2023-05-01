False Eyelashes Market Size to Reach USD 149.59 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 3.68% – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, USA, May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- False Eyelashes Market Overview:

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), Global False Eyelashes Market Research Report: Information By Type, By Raw Material, By Production, By Distribution Channel - Forecast till 2028, the market is expected to rise at a 3.68% CAGR over the forecast period. By the end of 2028, the market is estimated to be worth around USD 1,495.9 million.

Market Scope

False eyelashes have grown popular, especially among women, as a way to improve one's look. The trend that more and more women are willing to spend large sums of money on cosmetics has been the driving force behind the rise of the cosmetic business. Those who have lost their hair due to the disease are increasingly using false eyelashes. Due to rising demand and the lower cost of synthetic hair, manufacturers are concentrating on producing artificial eyelashes.

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2921

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2028 2028: USD 1,485.9 Million CAGR 3.68% CAGR (2021-2028) Base Year 2020 Forecast Period 2021-2028 Historical Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Market Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, By Raw Material, By Production, By Distribution Channel Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Growing Demand for Luxury Eye-Makeup with Trending New Fashion Improved Technology Encouraging Various Inclusion of Raw Material Higher Demand for Customized & Personalized Eye Makeup Products

Competitive Dynamics

To build their brand's reputation among consumers, businesses have relied heavily on social media influencers. Public personalities routinely promote these goods on YouTube and Instagram, and some even publish videos on how to use them correctly. Several major players in the cosmetics industry rely on social media influencers to promote their goods.

The market's notable players are:

Ardell International, Inc (US)

KISS Products, Inc. (the US)

L’Oréal S.A. (France)

Esqido (Canada)

M∙A∙C Cosmetics (the US)

Huda Beauty FZ-LLC (UAE)

PAC Cosmetics (India)

House of Lashes (US)

Parfums de Coeur, Ltd. (US)

Kosé Corporation (Japan)

Lilly Lashes (US)

Velour (US)

Beauty Box LLP (India)

Provoc (Lebanon)

Miss Claire Cosmetics (Poland)

Market Trends

Market Drivers

In recent years, the cosmetics business has seen significant global development and transformation. Since more women are willing to spend sizable quantities of money on cosmetics, the cosmetics business has grown. Although there are many cosmetic products available, demand for synthetic eyelashes has increased significantly. Larger eyes and longer eyelashes are becoming more popular due to the growth of the false eyelash industry worldwide.

Due to easier availability to celebrity fashion items in recent years, false eyelashes have evolved from a special occasion ornament to a necessary, everyday accessory. Because of its popularity, businesses in this industry have been able to adjust to shifting customer needs. As a result, the market has produced a straightforward product. Several products made by manufacturers enable customers to aid in the application process. These lash extensions have thus gained a lot of popularity among ladies. The invention of magnetic lashes has increased the product's appeal because the majority of artificial eyelashes need gluing.

Aiming to control electrical items like Televisions, lighting, and other appliances with just a blink, fake eyelash manufacturers are developing intelligent eyelashes as a result of technological breakthroughs that have made everything sentient. False eyelashes are gradually becoming a fashion statement using LED lighting. According to current fashion trends like LED eyelashes and magnetic eyelashes, developing advancements in artificial eyelash items are a crucial component anticipated to provide considerable revenue growth prospects for major manufacturers active on the worldwide market.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (110 Pages) on False Eyelashes Market: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/false-eyelashes-market-2921

Market Restraints

Frequent changes in fashion trends might limit the market's growth. The most common trend, fast fashion, has the potential to hinder industry expansion. The growing demand for long-lasting natural eye lash extensions is another element that can restrain the market's growth. Additionally, the product's restricted application and brief lifespan hinder the market's growth.

COVID-19 Analysis

Face masks are now a required safety measure because to the ongoing COVID-19 epidemic. Nonetheless, some people have lost their reluctance to use makeup because half of their face would be covered. On the one hand, this has made the final face feature even more significant. Fans of fake eyelashes rejoiced because the eyes—the solitary component of the face mask—have since evolved into the quintessential symbol of beauty.

Market Segmentation

By Type

The strip lashes segment is expected to acquire the highest value over the review period.

By Raw Material

The synthetic hair segment is slated to record the highest growth over the forecast period.

By Production

The machine-made segment is expected to rise at a notable CAGR over the review period.

By Distribution Channel

The store-based segment is poised to dominate the market over the forecast period.

Buy Now: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=2921

Regional Analysis

The North American market is anticipated to account for the largest revenue share of the worldwide false eyelashes market during the study period due to the growing technical makeup of an industry, which is driving a rise in the buying of fake eyelashes in the nation. The product has a solid base thanks to the enormous number of suppliers that are present in the US. Fake eyelashes are becoming more and more popular because of the growing influence of actors from TV and movies as well as social media influencers. The practice of applying two to three-week-long permanent eyelash extensions has gained a lot of momentum in the area.

The Asia-Pacific fake eyelash market is anticipated to expand at the quickest rate during the forecast period due to the region's growing popularity for customized eye makeup products. The market for artificial eyelashes is also expanding because of the launch of an inventive selection in the area. The availability of new and more effective goods in places like India, China, South Korea, and the Philippines, among others, will help the regional market grow throughout the course of the forecast period. East Asian women have unique needs from White women, therefore manufacturers of cosmetics and beauty products have developed items specifically for them.

Discover more research Reports on Consumer and Retail Industry , by Market Research Future:

Magnetic Eyelashes Market Research Report Information by Material Type (Silk, Mink, and Others), Color (Black, Brown, and Colored), Distribution Channel (Store-Based {Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, and Others} and Non-Store-Based), and Region (North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World)—Forecast till 2028

Eye Makeup Market Research Report: By Product Type (Eyeliner, Eyeshadow, Mascara, Eyebrow Enhancers, Others), By Nature (Organic, Conventional), By Category (Economy, Premium) and By Distribution Channel (Store-Based, Non-Store-Based) – Forecast to 2030

Cosmetics Market Research Report Information By Product Type (Skin Cosmetics, Hair Cosmetics, Nail Cosmetics, Eye Cosmetics And Others), By Category (Organic & Natural And Conventional), By Distribution Channel (Store-Based And Non-Store-Based), And By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, And Rest Of The World) –Market Forecast Till 2030.

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Contact Us: