Excipients: The Unsung Heroes of Modern Medicine

Westford USA, May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Pharmaceutical Excipients market size is expected to reach USD 12.22 billion by 2030 and exhibit a CAGR of 5.52% in the forecast period (2022−2030), according to Skyquest's latest research report. The rising prevalence of chronic and lifestyle diseases in the world as well as significant investments made by the pharmaceutical industry in the development of biologics, are expected to have a significant impact on the growth of the market

Government Initiatives and Trends to Promote the Use of Pharmaceutical Excipients

At a global scale, several trends are promoting the growth of Pharmaceutical Excipients. The Increasing demand for functional XP and means and modified release formulations, growing preference for natural and plant-based excipients, are promoting and enhancing market growth. Modified release formulations are becoming more popular, as they can improve patient compliance and reduce dosing frequency.

The European Union has initiated the Innovative Medicines Initiative (IMI), a public-private partnership that funds research projects to improve drug development, including developing new excipients.

Pharmaceutical Fillers Type Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Pharmaceutical Fillers Type dominated the global market owing to the demand for a popular filler, microcrystalline cellulose (MCC). The increasing demand for generic drugs, the rising geriatric population, and the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases are also driving the growth of the pharmaceutical fillers segment

Oral Solid Dosage Form is the Leading Formulation Segment

In terms of formulation, the oral solid dosage form segment is the leading segment as they serve several functions, including binding the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) into a tablet or capsule. In addition, it improves the flow of powders during manufacturing, enhancing the final product's taste and appearance.

North America and Asia-Pacific are the leading Markets

Region-wise, North America is one of the largest growing markets with a huge emphasis on R&D investments in the pharmaceutical industry. The region is home to many of the leading pharmaceutical companies in the world, which creates a significant demand for pharmaceutical excipients. The US FDA's Quality by Design (QbD) initiative has also played a crucial role in driving the growth of the pharmaceutical excipients market in North America. The initiative emphasizes the importance of using high-quality excipients in drug formulations to improve the safety and efficacy of medications.

Asia-Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing market due to the large and growing population, rising demand for pharmaceutical products, and increasing investments in the healthcare sector

Pages - 242

Tables - 126

Figures - 62

Pharmaceutical Excipients Market Report Suggests:

The global market size is projected to grow by 12.22 billion by 2030 due to the rising prevalence of chronic disease.

In terms of formulation, the oral solid dosage form segment dominates as it serves several vital functions

In terms of type, the pharmaceutical fillers type segment is projected to gain more popularity due to the demand for several popular fillers.

North America and Asia Pacific are leading markets and will continue to exhibit dominance in the global market mainly due presence of major market players

Pharmaceutical Excipients Market Segmentation:

The global Pharmaceutical Excipients market report is segmented based on Product type, functionality, formulation, and region.

By Type

Organic excipients

Carbohydrates

Proteins

Lipids

Others (such as amino acids and organic acids)

Inorganic excipients

Metallic oxides

Calcium carbonates

Others (such as silica, magnesium stearate, and talc)s

Functionality

Binders

Fillers and diluents

Disintegrants

Lubricants and glidants

Coatings

Flavoring agents and sweeteners

Preservatives

Others (such as antioxidants, emulsifiers, and solubilizers)

Formulation

Oral solid dosage forms (such as tablets and capsules)

Topical formulations (such as creams and ointments)

Parenteral formulations (such as injections and infusions)

Other formulations (such as inhalation and nasal formulations)

By Region

North America

U.S

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Spain

RoE

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

RoLA

Middle-East and Africa

South Africa

GCC Countries

Rest of MEA

Pharmaceutical Excipients Market Major Company Profiles:

Ashland Global

BASF SE

DowDuPont Inc.

Evonik Industries AG

Croda International Plc

Lubrizol Corporation

Roquette Freres

Innophos Holdings Inc.

Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Cargill Inc.

Kerry Group

AkzoNobel N.V.

P&G Chemicals

Clariant AG

Wacker Chemie AG

Colorcon Inc.

Merck KGaA

Chemische Fabrik Budenheim KG

JRS Pharma

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.

