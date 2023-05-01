Dr. Mautra Staley Jones Named in Top 100 Women to Know Across North America

Oklahoma City Community College (OCCC) is pleased to announce that Dr. Mautra Staley Jones, President of OCCC, has been named one of the 100 Women to Know in North America by KNOW Women. Know Women is a prestigious national organization celebrating exceptional female leaders and visionaries across various industries.



This accolade recognizes Dr. Jones' outstanding achievements in higher education, unwavering commitment to the community, and transformative leadership at OCCC. Dr. Jones has dedicated her career to empowering students, supporting faculty, and driving positive change in Oklahoma City and beyond.



Since taking the helm at OCCC in 2022, Dr. Jones has championed innovative academic programs, led initiatives to close achievement gaps, and fostered collaborations with local and national businesses and organizations to create new opportunities for students and the community.



"It is a tremendous honor to be named one of the 100 Women to Know in North America by KNOW Women," said Dr. Jones. "I am grateful for the recognition and am inspired by the talented and powerful women honored. This recognition reflects the dedication of the entire OCCC campus community in providing quality education and opportunities for our students."



Under Dr. Jones' leadership, OCCC has experienced significant growth, including expanded online and hybrid courses, increased workforce training programs and grants, and enhanced campus facilities. Furthermore, Dr. Jones' tireless efforts have positioned OCCC as a nationwide leader in higher education.



The "100 Women to Know in America" list by KNOW Women highlights women who have demonstrated outstanding leadership, professional accomplishments, and contributions to their communities.



The 100 Women to KNOW Across America Award was presented this week at the Annual KNOW Women Summit in Phoenix, Arizona.



President Jones was also recently named Oklahoma's Most Admired CEO for public companies by The Journal Record.



###







About Oklahoma City Community College

Celebrating 50 years of providing unique educational opportunities for students in 2023, Oklahoma City Community College serves students preparing for college, working toward a degree or certificate, or taking classes for personal enrichment. Approximately 17,000 students take courses offering college credit in more than 60 associate degree or certificate programs that lead to continued education at a four-year institution or entry into the workforce upon graduation. For more information, visit occc.edu.



