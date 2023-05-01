Gardens BC Kicks-Off Garden Tourism Season with the Launch of its New Website, Showcasing BC’s Premier Garden Destinations

VICTORIA, British Columbia, May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gardens BC today announced the launch of its all-new online resource, gardensbc.com, offering locals and tourists alike a comprehensive guide to exploring the diverse and captivating gardens located throughout British Columbia.



Just in time for garden tourism season - and Mothers Day! – this new website is the best place for people to go to learn about the year-round garden experiences that can be found and booked across the province. From helping visitors identify popular amenities and activities found at each garden, such as gardening education, on-site cafés and gift shops, to picnic spots and wheelchair accessible grounds, the new Gardens BC website is a go-to resource for garden tourism, a family-friendly, leisure activity that continues to rise in popularity.

“There’s a good reason garden tourism has become so popular in recent years. These magnificent gardens offer locals and tourists alike an opportunity to connect with nature, to learn about plant biodiversity, experience rejuvenation, and so much more,” explains Geoff Ball, President of Gardens BC. “All of the gardens featured on gardensbc.com offer a distinct opportunity for people to discover the beauty and diversity unique to each region across the province, as well as the amenities offered at each, from picnic spots and on-site food and beverage facilities for families to many locations which are dog-friendly, too!”

Exploring B.C.’s beautiful gardens is as much for travel enthusiasts, as it is for garden lovers. Visit www.gardensbc.com to find:

A showcase of the many different garden regions across British Columbia, including two new regions this year in Vancouver’s North Shore and Prince George.

A range of experiences from world-famous gardens like The Butchart Gardens in Greater Victoria to hidden gems such as the Tilford Park garden oasis in North Vancouver.

Curated garden-centric travel itineraries to make planning your next trip through beautiful British Columbia as easy as possible, including photos, the amenities found at each, and detailed writeups.

A popular blog providing endless inspiration and contributions from notable contributors and garden experts, including Brian Minter and Erin Despard.

A selection of the gardens that are available for private events and weddings across BC, each of which offers a stunning setting for creating lasting memories.



Adds Dave Cowen, CEO of The Butchart Gardens, “Spring is a prime time to get out and explore the garden experience near you. With such a rich, diverse collection of gardens throughout our province, there are great opportunities to enjoy their serenity, history, and beauty in many different shapes and colours.”

Ready to explore?

About Gardens BC:

​​​​​Gardens BC is a coalition of public gardens working together to promote visiting and experiencing British Columbia’s diversity of gardens and garden experiences. The membership mix of Gardens BC reflects the widely varying nature of garden experiences found across BC.



