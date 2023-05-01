Insurance that Fits Your Pocket: The Rise of Microinsurance

Westford USA, May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Microinsurance market size is expected to reach USD 118.13 billion by 2030 and exhibit a CAGR of 5.91% in the forecast period (2022−2030), according to Skyquest's latest research report. The growing demand for consumer friendly insurance models and the insurance company's growing digitisation is fueling the Market's growth.

Government Incentives and Technological Innovations to Promote the Use of Microinsurance

Growing technological innovations, customization of products, collaboration with other organisations, and new distribution channel trends have led to the growth of microinsurance on a global scale. In addition, microinsurance providers are increasing the use of data analytics to develop new insurance products and better understand low-income individuals' needs is also supporting the growth.

At a global scale, several government initiatives are promoting the growth of Microinsurance. For example, the Philippine government has launched a microinsurance program to improve access to insurance products for low-income families. The program covers risks such as accidents, illness, and death. It also provides insurance coverage to farmers and fisherfolk to protect them from natural disasters and other risks.

Get a sample copy of this report:

https://www.skyquestt.com/sample-request/microinsurance-market

Health Microinsurance Type Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Health Microinsurance type dominated the global market owing to the increasing demand for health insurance in low-income countries, where people often face significant financial burdens from unexpected medical expenses. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), it was found that approximately 100 million people are pushed into extreme poverty every year due to health-related expenses. This highlights the need for affordable health insurance products that can protect low-income individuals from financial hardship.

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC):

https://www.skyquestt.com/report/microinsurance-market

Mobile Network Operator is the Leading Distribution Channel Segment

In terms of distribution channels, the mobile network operator segment is the leading segment due to its ability to reach the maximum number of low-income individuals who do not have access to traditional insurance channels. According to SkyQuest, the MNOs had a 71% of success rate in selling microinsurance policies, compared to 48% for agents and 39% for banks.

Asia-Pacific is the Leading Market Due to the Large Population of Low-Income Individuals

Region-wise, Asia-Pacific is one of the largest growing markets To the large population of low-income individuals and the growing interest in micro insurance among governments, NGOs and microfinance institutes. In India, the government has launched several initiatives to promote microinsurance, including the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) financial inclusion program, which provides basic banking services and insurance coverage to low-income individuals. The government has also launched the National Health Protection Scheme (NHPS), which aims to provide health insurance to over 100 million low-income families.

Browse in-depth TOC on Microinsurance Market

Pages - 242

Tables - 174

Figures – 77

Microinsurance Market Report Suggests:

The global market size is projected to grow by 118.13 billion by 2030, owing to increasing demand for consumer-friendly insurance models

In terms of distribution channels, the Mobile network operators segment dominates due to its ability to reach the maximum number of consumers.

In terms of type, the health microinsurance type segment is projected to gain more popularity due to significant financial burdens from unexpected medical expenses

Asia Pacific and Middle East, and African regions are leading markets and will continue to exhibit dominance in the global market mainly the due presence of a significant low-income population

Speak to Analyst for your custom requirements:

https://www.skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/microinsurance-market

Microinsurance Market Segmentation:

The global Microinsurance market report is segmented based on Product type, Target population, Distribution channel, and region.

By Product Type

Life insurance

Health insurance

Property insurance

Agriculture insurance

Weather index insurance

By Target population

Low-income individuals and families

Those excluded from formal insurance programs

By Distribution Channel

Agents

Banks

Mobile network operators

Microfinance institutions

Direct sales by microinsurance providers

By Region

North America

U.S

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Spain

RoE

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

RoLA

Middle-East and Africa

South Africa

GCC Countries

Rest of MEA

Microinsurance Market Major Company Profiles:

Allianz SE

AXA SA

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd.

Munich Re Group

Swiss Re Ltd.

Chubb Ltd.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Generali Group

MetLife Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc.

Ping An Insurance Group Co. of China Ltd.

China Life Insurance Co. Ltd.

Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Co. Ltd.

Aegon NV

Manulife Financial Corp.

Aviva plc

Liberty Mutual Group

Old Mutual Ltd.

New York Life Insurance Co.

Related Reports in SkyQuest’s Library:

Global Digital Payment Market

Global Instant Loan Application Market

Global Travel Insurance Market

Global Livestock Insurance Market

Global Health Insurance Market

About Us:

SkyQuest Technology is leading growth consulting firm providing market intelligence, commercialization and technology services. It has 450+ happy clients globally.

Address:

1 Apache Way, Westford, Massachusetts 01886

Phone:

USA (+1) 617-230-0741

Email: sales@skyquestt.com

LinkedIn Facebook Twitter