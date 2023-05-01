Goldcliff Announces Closing of Second and Final Tranche of its “LIFE” Offering and Annual General Meeting Results

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- George Sanders, President of Goldcliff Resource Corporation (“Goldcliff” or the “Company”) (GCN: TSX.V, GCFFF: OTCBB PINKS) is pleased to announce the closing of the Company’s second and final tranche of its non-brokered private placement previously announced on March 16, 2023 (the “Private Placement”) and the results of voting at its Annual General and Special Meeting held on Thursday, April 27, 2023. Shareholders voted in favour of all items put forward by the Board of Directors (the “Board”) and Management.



Private Placement

An aggregate of 500,000 units (each, a “NFT Unit”) were issued in the non-flow through portion of the Private Placement at a price of $0.05 per NFT Unit for aggregate proceeds of $25,000, with each NFT Unit being comprised of one common share of the Company (each, a “Common Share”) and one half of one non-transferrable Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a “Warrant”) were issued. Each Warrant entitling the holder thereof to acquire one additional Common Share at an exercise price of $0.08 per Common Share for a period of 24 months.

The Private Placement was conducted in reliance upon the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption.

Proceeds from the NFT Unit offering will be applied to property payments on Aurora West and Kettle Valley projects, and to general working capital.

In connection with the second closing, the Company paid cash finder’s fees to PI Financial Corp. in an aggregate amount of $1,750, in addition, the Company issued 35,000 finders’ warrants (the “Finders’ Warrants”) to PI Financial Corp. Each Finders’ Warrant is exercisable on the same terms and conditions as the Warrants comprising the NFT Units.

The securities issued were not registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended and may not be offered or sold within the United States absent registration or an exemption from the registration requirements.

Annual General and Special Meeting

Shareholders also voted in favour of re-approving and ratifying the Company’s Stock Option Plan.

For further information, please contact George W. Sanders, President, at 250-764-8879, toll free at 1-866-769-4802 or email at sanders@goldcliff.com.

GOLDCLIFF RESOURCE CORPORATION

Per: “George W. Sanders”

George W. Sanders, President

