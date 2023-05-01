Managed Security Services Market to Grow at CAGR of 14% through 2030 - Growing Trend of CYOD, BYOD, and WFH to Bolster Growth

Newark, May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global managed security services market is expected to grow from USD 20.58 Billion in 2020 to USD 76.29 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 14% during the forecast period 2021-2030. The managed security services market is primarily driven by rising demand for MSS because of stringent government policies and the necessity to protect various companies from cyber-attacks. Furthermore, the lower implementation costs of these MSS will boost market growth in the coming years.



The managed SIEM segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 15% over the forecast period.



The security type segment is divided into managed SIEM, managed IAM, managed firewall, and MDR. The managed SIEM segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 15% over the forecast period. Managed SIEM is a service that allows an organization to outsource the deployment, setup, and monitoring of a SIEM software solution to a third-party service provider. The third-party service provider hosts a SIEM application on its servers and monitors the organization's network for potential security threats.



The fully MSS segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 17% during the forecast period.



The service type segment is divided into co-managed and fully MSS. During the forecast period, the fully MSS segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 17%.



The BFSI segment dominated the market, accounting for around 8.64 billion of global revenue in 2020.



The vertical segment is divided into BFSI, government, and healthcare. The BFSI segment dominated the market, accounting for around 8.64 billion of global revenue in 2020. MSS are anticipated to assist the BFSI vertical in ensuring the confidentiality of sensitive data, hence assisting in the overall security posture. The most significant benefit of MSS in the BFSI sector is 24-hour, seven-day-a-week monitoring, which allows for quick incident response and remediation in the event of a security breach. The BFSI industry is highly concerned about the security of its clients' sensitive information. As a result, firms in the BFSI field are embracing MSS services in huge numbers to improve the protection of online services against cyberattacks.



Scope of the Report

Report Attributes Details Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 76.29 billion CAGR 14% from 2021 to 2030 BFSI Industry Revenue 42% in 2020 Base Year 2020 Forecast Year 2021 to 2030 Key Players Accenture, AT&T Inc., Atos SE, BT Group plc, Cipher Security, DXC Technology Company, Infosys Limited, International Business Machines Corporation, Kudelski Security, Lumen Technologies, NTT, Nuspire, SecureWorks, Inc., The Herjavec Group, Trustwave Holdings, Inc., Verizon Communications Inc., Wipro Limited

Regional Segmentation Analysis:



The market is analyzed based on five regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East and Africa. In 2020, the BFSI segment dominated the market, accounting for around 7.10 billion of global revenue. Early MSS adoption, as well as the availability of multiple MSS vendors, are projected to boost market expansion in the region. Security breaches in the region have increased because of the COVID-19 pandemic, with hospitals, medical facilities, and public institutions being the most targeted verticals. During the pandemic, the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) was the target of cyber-attacks on its servers, prompting a rush to safeguard the agency's networks with robust security measures. In a survey of Canadian CIOs done by Carbon Black, a cybersecurity firm based in Massachusetts, 82 percent of respondents reported that the number of assaults on Canadian businesses was rapidly increasing. Organizations have been forced to use MSS to protect their assets from intrusions because of these security issues.



Competitive Analysis:



The major players of market include Accenture, AT&T Inc., Atos SE, BT Group plc, Cipher Security, DXC Technology Company, Infosys Limited, International Business Machines Corporation, Kudelski Security, Lumen Technologies, NTT, Nuspire, SecureWorks, Inc., The Herjavec Group, Trustwave Holdings, Inc., Verizon Communications Inc. and Wipro Limited among others.



