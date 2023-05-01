Vercel and Neon Unlock the First Serverless Postgres database for the Frontend Cloud

SAN FRANCISCO and NEW YORK, May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neon, a leading provider of Serverless Postgres in the Cloud, partners with Vercel, the frontend cloud provider, to introduce Vercel Postgres, the first serverless SQL database built for the frontend. This strategic partnership will provide businesses with the ability to deploy high-performing, low latency web applications with serverless Postgres capabilities.



With the Vercel-Neon integration, developers can now seamlessly integrate Neon's Serverless Postgres into their Vercel Applications. The world's best Open Source database combined with the world's best application development platform. With Neon's scale to zero pricing, developers can build applications without worrying about upfront costs, allowing them to focus on innovation and speed.

“Our goal is to bring databases to the edge, and empower developers to make the Web faster and more personalized for every visitor across the globe,” said Guillermo Rauch, CEO of Vercel. “By partnering with Neon, Vercel’s frontend platform is now the end-to-end serverless solution for building on the Web, from Next.js all the way to SQL.”

Neon Postgres will also be able to integrate with Next.js App Router and Server Components. This will allow developers to easily fetch data from the database to render dynamic content on the server.

"Neon's Serverless Postgres is designed to give developers the flexibility and scalability they need to build great, cost effective applications," said Nikita Shamgunov, CEO of Neon. "Our partnership with Vercel is the perfect next step in this mission, allowing us to provide developers with Postgres databases that are powerful and affordable."

The integration between Vercel and Neon Serverless Postgres is now available for developers looking to build modern web applications. For more information on this integration, visit https://vercel.com/templates/next.js/postgres-starter.



About Vercel

Vercel is the platform for frontend developers, providing the speed and reliability innovators need to create at the moment of inspiration. By providing the toolkit frontend teams love, Vercel unlocks developer potential and enables you to go from idea to global application in seconds. Vercel enables customers like Under Armour, Nintendo, The Washington Post, and Zapier to build delightful user experiences on the Web. To learn more about Vercel, visit https://vercel.com.

About Neon

Neon is a leading provider of Fully Open Serverless Postgres in the Cloud, designed to meet the high demands of businesses of all sizes. With unparalleled scalability and affordability, Neon's solutions enable developers to unlock the full potential of their web applications. Neon's unique database branching feature allows developers to branch their database as easily as they branch their source code on GitHub. To learn more about Neon, visit https://neon.tech.

For more information or media inquiries, please contact katieh@bulleitgroup.com.