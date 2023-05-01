BuzzBallz Named Official Sponsor Of Fiesta De Taco Music and Food Festival

Carrollton, TX, May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BuzzBallz has already started 2023 off strong sponsoring over 15 fun and festive events. They are gearing up for several big events this summer, starting as the official wine-based ready-to-drink cocktail sponsor for Fiesta De Taco on Saturday, May 6 at Tempe Beach Park in Tempe, AZ.

Fiesta De Taco is described as “one big taco party,” and will feature live music, art installations, lucha libre wrestling, multiple alcohol vendors, and of course, tacos. Live music headliners include Flo Rida, T.I., 2 Chainz, and Lil Jon.

Alex Will, Director of Partnerships for Activated Events, the company managing the festival, said he is thrilled to be partnering with BuzzBallz for the festival, and that Tempe Beach Park is the perfect backdrop for an unforgettable experience.

“Partnering with BuzzBallz allows our team to create an event that exceeds all expectations for our inaugural Arizona taco party,” Will said.

This is the second Fiesta De Taco festival after 2021’s inaugural launch. The event is expected to bring in around 10,000 attendees, providing ample exposure to the BuzzBallz brand in an area within their strong consumer interest.

BuzzBallz will be featuring swag giveaways, enter-to-win sweepstakes, and yard games at their tent, and two of their most popular wine-based Chillers flavors (Lime ‘Rita and Chili Mango) will be featured throughout the whole event.

Yashika Maru, Trade and Shopper Marketing Manager for BuzzBallz, said that BuzzBallz and music festivals alike are all about having a good time, and that this partnership is a perfect fit for both parties involved.

“This is our first large event in Tempe, and we are excited to mingle with attendees. Arizona is one of our hot markets and we look forward to having a ball of a time,” Maru said.

General admission and VIP tickets are both available for purchase through the festival website. The event is all ages and will take place from 2-11 pm.

BuzzBallz will continue to work with Activated Events for more festivals coming this summer.

For tickets and more information, visit www.fiestadetaco.com and www.buzzballz.com.

About BuzzBallz, LLC/Southern Champion:

BuzzBallz, LLC/Southern Champion is a woman-owned and family-operated distillery, winery and brewery in the state of Texas, which was founded in 2009 as the result of Merrilee Kick’s master’s degree thesis project. Since its inception, BuzzBallz, LLC/Southern Champion has greatly expanded its product base and begun to grow into a worldwide brand. As the only joint distillery, winery and brewery in the US that is woman owned, this company has gained significant recognition, boasting distribution nationwide and dozens of awards. The company’s mission is to create fun and innovative premixed cocktails for the world, made with high-quality ingredients. Learn more at: http://www.southern-champion.com/, www.uptowncocktails.com and www.buzzballz.com.

