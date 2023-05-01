Join the Autism Summit For Parents – Free Virtual Talks to Cover Critical Topics and Effective Support Strategies

London, May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- London, England -

Autism Parenting Magazine Ltd. will be hosting its Autism Conference in May, continuing to bridge the ever-growing gap between autism experts and special needs families.

Autism Parenting Magazine (APM) is an award-winning publication aimed at improving the quality of life for families affected by autism. For over a decade, APM has been at the forefront of bringing special needs families from around the world together and disseminating invaluable information on the latest interventions and treatments for autism. Today, it has become an essential resource for parents around the world.

APM will soon be hosting its annual Autism Summit For Parents featuring some of the leading experts in the study and management of autism. At least 30 keynote sponsors and speakers will be presenting valuable insights on treatments, interventions, and support strategies.

The event will take place between 12 – 15 May 2023 and will be hosted online, thus saving families the time and costs related to travel and accommodation. Parents and family members are encouraged to join the event's global audience of some 25,000 attendees and be part of the growing community.

The Autism Conference will offer parents caring for children on the spectrum the opportunity to meet experts in different areas of the autism world. The Summit will benefit the entire autism community—parents, family members, allies, caregivers, and people on the spectrum will find inspiration and gain knowledge from this event.

Interested parties only need to visit APM’s website and register for the free pass.

For more information, visit https://autismparentingsummit.com/

The Autism Summit 2023 will have much to offer parents and caregivers as a panel of notable keynote speakers will be explaining cutting-edge concepts based on the latest technologies science has to offer.

Dr. Neil Riordan is one of the early pioneers and experts in applied stem cell research and the founder and chairman of Medistem Panama, Inc., a leading stem cell laboratory and research facility. He is also the founder, chairman, and chief science officer of the Stem Cell Institute in Panama, specializing in the treatment of human diseases and conditions with adult stem cells.

Dr. Gabriel Belfort is the senior vice president of Clinical Development Sciences and Operations at Axial Therapeutics. A physician-scientist focusing on exploring molecular, cellular, and pre-clinical pharmacological aspects of central nervous system function, he serves as the medical director accelerating the clinical development of high-quality novel therapeutics.

Carmellina Stetson is the clinical director of Blue Balloon ABA, North Carolina with a masters degree in Applied Behavior Analysis with a concentration in Autism Studies. Stetson has extensive experience developing programs for individuals with ASD, valuing all individual’s learning styles and preferences in order to help each individual reach the highest potential.

Dr. Erik Won is the president & chief medical officer of Wave Neuroscience, a biotechnology company developing innovative solutions to optimize brain function, including autism spectrum disorder. Wave technologies utilize computational neuroanalytics and brain imaging to customize treatment protocols with the aim of restoring optimal neurological function.

Dr. Theoharis Theoharides, a Professor of Pharmacology for 40 years and presently a professor at an institute of neuroImmune medicine, has received multiple awards for his work as well as his humanitarian efforts. He has published myriad scientific papers on neural conditions, including autism spectrum disorder, and has helped formulate unique dietary supplements with over 37 patents and trademarks, including some covering the use of luteolin in autism.

Over the four-day Autism Summit For Parents, these highly acclaimed individuals will be joined by 25 other experts who will speak on a wide range of topics that matter most to special needs families.

About the Publication:

Founded by Mark Blakey, Autism Parenting Magazine is the leading publication for parents of autistic children with an international following. The online magazine has expanded and now offers virtual summits and courses for parents that struggle with special needs children. Daily, the people at Autism Parenting Magazine inspire and entertain its global audience through social media posts. By providing informative content and autism resources, its goal is to improve the quality of life of families affected by autism.

