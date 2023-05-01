Arizona Goes All In For Brain Tumor Awareness Month

Phoenix, Arizona, May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- May is Brain Tumor Awareness Month! It’s a month dedicated to celebrating, supporting and shining a light on the brain tumor patient population.

The Ivy Brain Tumor Center is committed to pushing boundaries in brain tumor research and treatment. The Ivy Center is located at Barrow Neurological Institute, an international leader in neurological care and the highest-volume operative brain tumor center in the country.

The Ivy Center has partnered with several major organizations across the state to bring much-needed attention to and support for Brain Tumor Awareness Month.

“We are singularly focused on finding a cure for aggressive brain tumors,” says Nader Sanai, MD, Director of the Ivy Brain Tumor Center and Director of Neurosurgical Oncology at Barrow Neurological Institute. “We are grateful to have leaders in the state of Arizona partner with us in this mission.”

Here are a few key highlights:

Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs and City of Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego issued proclamations declaring May 2023 Brain Tumor Awareness Month. Both Governor Hobbs and Mayor Gallego will visit the Ivy Center this month and tour the new global headquarters currently under construction.

declaring May 2023 Brain Tumor Awareness Month. Both Governor Hobbs and Mayor Gallego will visit the Ivy Center this month and tour the new global headquarters currently under construction. The Ivy Center has teamed up with Hensley Beverage Company for the annual Dine & Donate promotion . Throughout the month, diners can visit participating restaurants such as all Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers locations, Vincent’s on Camelback, The Vig, Campo Italian Bistro and Bar, The Womack, The Little Woody, CALA Scottsdale, Six Byrd Cider Co, Hearth ‘61, and more, and a portion of the proceeds will go toward cutting-edge brain cancer research at the Ivy Brain Tumor Center. Hensley is matching all funds raised up to $25,000. Andy McCain, who leads Hensley, is the son of Senator John McCain, who passed away from a glioblastoma brain tumor. “We’re partnering in the Dine & Donate program because efforts made today will lead to problems solved tomorrow,” says Andy McCain. “It’s a great way for us to be involved.”

. Throughout the month, diners can visit participating restaurants such as all Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers locations, Vincent’s on Camelback, The Vig, Campo Italian Bistro and Bar, The Womack, The Little Woody, CALA Scottsdale, Six Byrd Cider Co, Hearth ‘61, and more, and a portion of the proceeds will go toward cutting-edge brain cancer research at the Ivy Brain Tumor Center. Hensley is matching all funds raised up to $25,000. Andy McCain, who leads Hensley, is the son of Senator John McCain, who passed away from a glioblastoma brain tumor. “We’re partnering in the Dine & Donate program because efforts made today will lead to problems solved tomorrow,” says Andy McCain. “It’s a great way for us to be involved.” We’ll kick off Dine & Donate with a media event from 3-6 pm on Thursday, May 4 at Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers at Chase Field . Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers’ Head Chef will be at the grill, making the four featured burgers for the promotion. Diamondbacks General Manager Mike Hazen will be at the event, as well as representatives from Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers, Hensley and the Ivy Center.

. Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers’ Head Chef will be at the grill, making the four featured burgers for the promotion. Diamondbacks General Manager Mike Hazen will be at the event, as well as representatives from Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers, Hensley and the Ivy Center. Brain Tumor Awareness Night at the Diamondbacks game on May 26th. The Arizona Diamondbacks and the Nicole Hazen Fund for Hope will honor the Ivy Brain Tumor Center at the game on May 26. Dr. Nader Sanai, Director of the Ivy Center, will throw out the first pitch. The Nicole Hazen Fund for Hope honors Diamondbacks General Manager Mike Hazen’s wife, who passed away from a glioblastoma brain tumor last year.

National Gray Day is May 27th! It’s a nationally recognized day devoted to bringing awareness to brain cancer and the need for more research. In addition to wearing gray, the Ivy Center is opening its doors to offer members of the media a glimpse of our state-of-the-art research facility. Hear from top researchers and learn how our Phase 0 approach is delivering new treatment options for patients.

Brain Tumor Awareness Month is a movement that is entirely dedicated to educating and encouraging others to take action in the effort to discover new treatments for brain tumors.

The need for new and innovative ways to treat brain tumor patients has never been more critical. Research suggests 1.4 million patients worldwide are struggling with malignant brain tumors and by the end of the year, another 256,000 will be diagnosed with a malignant brain tumor.

For more information and to get involved, click here.

###

About Ivy Brain Tumor Center

Ivy Brain Tumor Center at Barrow Neurological Institute in Phoenix, AZ, is a tertiary care and nonprofit translational research program that employs bold, early-phase clinical trial strategies to identify new treatments for aggressive brain tumors, including glioblastoma. Our leading experts in neurosurgical oncology, neuro-oncology, radiation oncology, neuroradiology, neuropathology and neuroscience nursing treat more patients annually than any other brain tumor center in the United States. The Ivy Center’s Phase 0 clinical trials program is the largest in the world and enables personalized care in a fraction of the time and cost associated with traditional drug development. In addition, unlike conventional clinical trials focusing on single drugs, the Ivy Center’s accelerated program tests therapeutic combinations matched to individual patients. We leave no stone unturned in the pursuit of hope and healing. Learn more at IvyBrainTumorCenter.org. Follow the Ivy Brain Tumor Center on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn.







Attachments