GERON CORPORATION (NASDAQ: GERN) INVESTOR UPDATE: NOTICE OF NEW DEADLINE TO FILE CLAIM OR REQUEST TO BE EXCLUDED FROM THE CLASS; Important Claims Filing Deadline in Proposed Settlement in the Geron Securities Litigation Has Been Extended to July 14, 2023

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

NORTHERN DISTRICT OF CALIFORNIA

JULIA JUNGE and RICHARD JUNGE, on behalf of themselves and a class of similarly situated investors,







Plaintiffs,







v.







GERON CORPORATION and JOHN A. SCARLETT,







Defendants. Case No.: 3:20-cv-00547-WHA







(Consolidated with Case

No. 3:20-cv-01163-WHA)







(Related Cases:

No. 3:20-cv-02823-WHA

No. 3:22-mc-80051-WHA)





NOTICE OF NEW DEADLINE TO FILE CLAIM OR REQUEST TO BE EXCLUDED FROM THE CLASS

To: All persons who purchased Geron Corporation (“Geron”) common stock during the period from March 19, 2018, to September 26, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”), and who were damaged thereby (the “Class”).

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure and an Order of the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, that the Court has set a new deadline by which Class members can submit a claim or request to be excluded from the Class.

If you are a Class Member, in order to be eligible to receive a payment under the proposed Settlement, you must submit a Claim Form either online to the Claims Administrator at www.GeronSecuritiesLitigation.com or send it by First-Class U.S. mail (and if mailed, postmarked) by no later than July 14, 2023, at 11:59 pm PST in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Settlement Notice. If you are a member of the Class and wish to exclude yourself from the Class, you must submit a request for exclusion and submit it either online to the Claims Administrator at www.GeronSecuritiesLitigation.com or send it by First-Class U.S. mail (and if mailed, postmarked) by no later than July 14, 2023, at 11:59 pm PST, in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Settlement Notice. You may not submit a Claim Form and also submit a request for exclusion, you are permitted one option and cannot do both.

A copy of the Settlement Notice, Proof of Claim and Release Form, and other important court documents can be viewed or obtained at www.GeronSecuritiesLitigation.com .

A Settlement Fairness Hearing will be held on Thursday, August 24, 2023, at 1:30 PM, before the Honorable William Alsup, either in person at the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, San Francisco Courthouse, Courtroom 12 - 19th Floor, 450 Golden Gate Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94102, or by telephone or videoconference (in the discretion of the Court) to determine: (i) whether the proposed Settlement should be approved as fair, reasonable, and adequate; (ii) whether the Action should be dismissed with prejudice against Defendants, and the Releases specified and described in the Stipulation and Agreement of Settlement dated September 2, 2022, should be granted; (iii) whether the proposed Plan of Allocation should be approved as fair and reasonable; and (iv) whether Lead Counsel’s application for an award of attorneys’ fees and payment of Litigation Expenses should be approved, as well as the application for awards to Lead Plaintiffs for lost wages under 15 U.S.C. § 78u-4(a)(4).

Questions? Visit www.GeronSecuritiesLitigation.com or call 1-844-754-5537.



