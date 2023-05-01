D.I. Auto Care Offers Cigarette Smoke Smell Removal in Phoenix

Phoenix, May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phoenix, Arizona -

Phoenix, AZ-based D.I. Auto Care wants to highlight the services they provide for cigarette smoke smell removal Phoenix car owners can rely on. This is essential because it can enhance the air quality inside the car, allowing the occupants of the vehicle to breathe easy and without concern about the possible negative effects of cigarette smoke on health in addition to the discomfort of not being able to breathe comfortably while riding the car. Phenol, which is an invisible chemical present in second-hand smoke, can irritate the eyes and the respiratory tract.

Paul Bagorio, founder of D.I. Auto Care, says, “Cigarette smoke smell and odor removal from your car can be a daunting task for many vehicle owners. However, the benefits of eliminating this smell are worth the effort. Cigarette smoke is not only unpleasant to smell but it also contains harmful carcinogens that can cause serious respiratory problems over time. Removing cigarette smoke smell and odor from your car can help you breathe fresh, clean air while driving and protect your health in the process.”

He adds, “Smoking in a car can be bad for your health, as well as the resale value of your vehicle. It can also cause damage to the interior. The smoke particles can permeate any surface. If you’re going to smoke, try to hold the cigarette near an open window.”

In addition to better air quality inside the car, cigarette smoke residue removal can also help in enhancing visibility while driving. Cigarette smoke residue tends to stick to all surfaces inside the car, including the windows and mirrors, which is why visibility is reduced, making it hard to see clearly, especially at night and during poor weather conditions. Getting rid of all that residue can enhance visibility and provide for a safer ride. Those who are looking for smoke smell removal near me can check out D.I. Auto Care.

Cigarette smoke residue and its foul odor can be a challenge to get rid of, especially if it has infused to the fabric inside the car. Thus, the usual method of washing and scrubbing and even using baking soda will not be enough. One effective way to get rid of such smoke residue, foul odor, including bacteria and viruses is through ozone treatment that can be provided by D.I. Auto Care.

Ozone is a gas, which is why it can penetrate through the car seat fabric, saturate the fibers of the upholstery, and reach those hard-to-reach places in the vehicle. The ozone can also oxidize the phenol gas, which neutralizes its odor and its effects on people. The odor and its health effects are guaranteed not to return because the phenol molecules are destroyed through oxidation rather than just being masked or filtered.

Ozone treatment for the car has several benefits and not just for cigarette smoke odor removal. It is also the most effective way of eliminating all kinds of odors, including those that originate from the body, pets, mildew, spilled milk, urine, vomit, feces, and other foul smelling substances that contain bacteria.

The air inside the vehicle becomes healthier because microorganisms are instantly killed by the ozone treatment. The ozone will react to any impurities in the air, water, fabrics, and the various surfaces inside the car, reaching even those places that are difficult to reach, including those behind the car panel.

Founded in 1987, D.I. Auto Care delivers auto detailing and other related services, such as cigarette smoke smell removal, in Phoenix and neighboring areas. Their detailing services can provided for different types of vehicles, including cars, high-performance cars, motor coaches, trucks, planes, boats, recreational vehicles (RVs), and more. They can also offer window tinting, headlight restoration, auto glass replacement, mobile detailing, and paint correction. Company founder Paul Bagorio has over 34 years of experience with regards to auto detailing.

Those who are interested in learning more about odor removal Ahwatukee Phoenix residents can rely on can visit the D.I. Auto Care website or contact them on the phone or via email. They are open from 5:00 am to 10:00 pm, every day.

