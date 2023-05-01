Aristocrat Group (OTC: ASCC) to Begin Preliminary Negotiations of the Acquisition of Merica Bourbon

HOUSTON, TX, May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – We are proud to announce that Aristocrat Group (OTC: ASCC) have entered preliminary negotiations to acquire Merica Bourbon. Merica Bourbon is a national brand currently distributed nationally including sales in Walmart. CEO Derek Sisson said, “We want to continue the marketing and grow brands that share the same philosophy as we do as a company.”



Aristocrat Group is a Marine Corps veteran operated company. “Through integrity, passion and support of our customers we build our base.” - Derek K. Sisson, Founder.

Established in 2017, Merica Bourbon is proudly made in Texas, USA with the finest American local ingredients to offer one the cleanest, smoothest and best tasting bourbons made. This bourbon is dedicated to the same pride and craftsmanship that made this country great.

ABOUT ARISTOCRAT GROUP

Aristocrat Group plans to add a large portfolio of beer and distilled spirits.



Notice regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: this news release contains forward-looking information within the meanings of Section 27aof the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and section 21E of the securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements that including the words "believes, "expects," anticipate", or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.



Contact: Derek Sisson

derek@famousb.com