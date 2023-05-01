Dresner Partners Advised CCI Systems, Inc. in the Divestiture of Its Network Solutions Group to ePlus inc.

CHICAGO, May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dresner Partners, an award-winning, FINRA-registered, middle-market investment bank and Mergers Alliance member firm, is pleased to announce that it has advised CCI Systems, Inc. (CCI) in the divestiture of its Network Solutions Group (NSG) business unit to ePlus Technology, inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of ePlus inc. (Nasdaq NGS: PLUS). Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



Founded in 1955 in Iron Mountain, Michigan, CCI is an employee-owned (ESOP) solutions provider specializing in telecommunications, comprehensive network assessments, industry-leading engineering, drafting and design services, and 24/7 support services for communications, multiple-service operators, cable operators, hotels, education and healthcare institutions, businesses, and municipalities throughout the United States.

The Network Solutions Group business unit of CCI is an industry-leading system integration partner and value-added reseller of network communications equipment that provides design, configuration, procurement, installation, and system management services primarily to regional internet service providers and other municipal and corporate operators of large-scale communications networks.

Headquartered in Virginia with offices in the United States, UK, Europe, and Asia‐Pacific, ePlus is a trusted advisor, bringing expertise, credentials, talent, and a thorough understanding of innovative technologies, spanning security, cloud, data center, networking, collaboration, and emerging solutions, to organizations across all industry segments.

Commenting on the transaction, CCI’s President and CEO, John Jamar, said, “For decades, broadband service providers have relied on our NSG business unit for technical solutions to optimize their carrier-grade critical infrastructure. We are pleased that NSG is joining forces with ePlus. I would like to thank the team at Dresner Partners for helping to facilitate this great outcome for both NSG’s employees and customers, who will each benefit from ePlus’ wider array of offerings. We are proud of what NSG has built over the past 20 years and look forward to a continuing partnership between CCI and ePlus that will enable us to mutually serve our customers with complementary solutions.”

Christopher W. Nolan Sr., Managing Director and the lead investment banker on the transaction said, “We were very pleased that CCI, an ESOP-owned, industry-leading technology company, chose Dresner Partners to advise the company and its board of directors on the sale of this remarkable business unit. The transaction results clearly reflect the strong record of highly profitable growth that NSG has achieved over the last several years.”

Steven M. Dresner, President of Dresner Partners added, “The sale of NSG to ePlus exemplifies Dresner Partners’ deep commitment to ensuring success for our clients through unparalleled M&A advisory services. We really enjoyed working with employee-owned CCI.”

About Dresner Partners

Dresner is an award-winning, FINRA-registered middle-market investment bank headquartered in Chicago, with professionals located in New York, Cleveland, Dallas, Fort Lauderdale, and Palo Alto. For more than 30 years, Dresner Partners has provided financial advisory services to middle-market companies throughout the world including merger and acquisitions advisory, institutional private placements of debt and equity, financial restructuring, valuations, and strategic consulting services. Dresner Partners has extensive international and cross-border transaction experience and is a member of Mergers Alliance, one of the world’s leading global mergers and acquisitions partnerships focused on the middle market. An affiliated company, Dresner Corporate Services, is a strategic communications firm specializing in public relations, investor relations and corporate development. More information is available at www.dresnerpartners.com. You can also follow Dresner Partners on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DresnerPartners.

