SBA Administrator Guzman and Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff to visit Minneapolis – St. Paul

WASHINGTON, May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman, head of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and the voice in President Biden’s Cabinet for America’s over 33 million small businesses, and Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff will stop in Minneapolis – St. Paul for the Biden-Harris Administration’s National Small Business Week (NSBW) roadshow on May 3, 2023.
Administrator Guzman and the Second Gentleman will participate in an Immigrant and Underserved Communities Economic Development Roundtable, followed by a meet and greet with the National and Minnesota Small Business Person of the Year, Abdirahman Kahin, owner of Afro Deli and Grill. Next, Administrator Guzman and the Second Gentleman will attend the National Small Business Week Awards Ceremony, which will include seven district awards, one regional award, and the award for Small Business Person of the Year; they will then visit the Asia Mall and end the day with a tour of Sciencix Inc, the National Exporter of the Year.
Immigrant and Underserved Communities Economic Development Roundtable
WHO: SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman
Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff
WHAT: Immigrant and Underserved Communities Economic Development Roundtable
WHEN: 8:40 a.m. CT
WHERE: Columbia Heights, MN – Location provided upon RSVP
Meeting with the National Small Business Person of the Year
WHO: SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman
Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff
WHAT: Meeting with the National and Minnesota Small Business Person of the Year
WHEN: 10:00 a.m. CT, with media availability at 10:45 a.m. CT
WHERE: St. Paul, MN – Location provided upon RSVP
National Small Business Week Awards Ceremony and Fireside Chat
WHO: SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman
Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff
Governor Tim Walz
Lieutenant Governor Flanagan
Congresswoman Betty McCollum
WHAT: National Small Business Week Awards Ceremony and Fireside Chat
WHEN: 11:00 a.m. CT, with media availability at 1:40 p.m. CT
WHERE: St. Paul, MN – Location provided upon RSVP
Tour of Asia Mall
WHO: SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman
Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff
Congressman Dean Phillips
WHAT: Asia Mall visit
WHEN: 2:30 p.m. CT
WHERE: Eden Prairie, MN – Location provided upon RSVP
Tour of Sciencix Inc, National Exporter of the Year
WHO: SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman
Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff
Burnsville Mayor Kautz
WHAT: Tour of Sciencix Inc, National Exporter of the Year
WHEN: 3:45 p.m. CT
WHERE: Burnsville, MN – Location provided upon RSVP
Co-sponsorship Authorization# 23-1-C. The SBA's participation in this co-sponsored activity is not an endorsement of the views, opinions, products, or services of any co-sponsor or other person or entity. All SBA programs and services are extended to the public on a nondiscriminatory basis.
About National Small Business Week
For 60 years, the President of the United States has issued a proclamation announcing National Small Business Week, recognizing the critical contributions of America’s entrepreneurs and small business owners. More than half of Americans either own or work for a small business and create about two out of every three new jobs in the U.S. each year. As part of National Small Business Week, the U.S. Small Business Administration takes the opportunity to highlight the impact of outstanding entrepreneurs, small business owners, and others from all 50 states and U.S. territories. Every day, they’re working to grow small businesses, create 21st-century jobs, drive innovation, and increase America’s global competitiveness. And in recognizing the changing face of America, the SBA’s National Small Business Week awards honor individuals and businesses that reflect our nation’s rich diversity.
About the U.S. Small Business Administration
The U.S. Small Business Administration helps power the American dream of business ownership. As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, the SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start, grow, expand their businesses, or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.