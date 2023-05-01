Celularity Announces Acceptance of Presentation at 26th Annual Meeting of the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celularity Inc. (Nasdaq: CELU) (“Celularity”), a biotechnology company developing placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies and biomaterial products, announced today that Adrian Kilcoyne, M.D., M.P.H., M.B.A., Celularity’s Chief Medical Officer, will present data at the upcoming 26th Annual Meeting of the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy, which will be held May 16-20th in Los Angeles.



The title of Dr. Kilcoyne’s abstract is, “Placental-Derived Mesenchymal-Like Adherent Stromal Cell (MLASC) Therapy Results in Alterations in Gene and Protein Signatures Associated with Inflammation and Fistula Formation in Patients with Crohn’s Disease.”

“We have had a long interest in the role of cell therapy in autoimmune diseases and look forward to presenting our MLASC data in Crohn’s disease at the upcoming ASGCT annual meeting,” said Robert J. Hariri, M.D., Ph.D., Celularity’s CEO, Chairman and Founder.

“In light of our clinical observations described in a previous release, these data provide a possible mechanism of action leverageable in a broad range of immune-mediated diseases and will help guide the investment decision to progress our novel genetically modified allogeneic placental-derived MLASC, APPL-01, in Crohn’s disease. We believe this cell therapy candidate could make a significant difference as a therapeutic option for patients. Celularity’s unique technology platform is grounded in our use of the post-partum placenta as the source of cells and biomaterials, enabling independent but complementary product opportunities in cellular and regenerative medicine. We’re moving forward with confidence regarding the potential therapeutic benefits of MLASCs as we advance the development of therapeutic options for patients,” said Hariri.

About the Poster Presentation

Thursday, May 18, 12:00 noon – 2:00 pm Pacific Time, Board No. 1111

Placental-Derived Mesenchymal-Like Adherent Stromal Cell (MLASC) Therapy Results in Alterations in Gene and Protein Signatures Associated with Inflammation and Fistula Formation in Patients with Crohn’s Disease

A. Kilcoyne, S. Koppisetti, B. Glover, W. VanDerTouw, C. Daly, V. Jankovic, R. Hariri. Celularity, Florham Park, NJ, Regeneron, Tarrytown, NY

Disclosures on file.

About Celularity

Celularity Inc. (Nasdaq: CELU) headquartered in Florham Park, N.J., is a biotechnology company leading the next evolution in cellular and regenerative medicine by developing allogeneic cryopreserved off-the-shelf placental-derived cell therapies, including therapeutic programs using mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cells (MLASCs), T-cells engineered with CAR (CAR T-cells), and genetically modified and unmodified natural killer (NK) cells. These therapeutic programs target indications in autoimmune, infectious and degenerative diseases, and cancer. In addition, Celularity develops, manufactures, and commercializes innovative biomaterial products also derived from the postpartum placenta. Celularity believes that by harnessing the placenta’s unique biology and ready availability, it can develop therapeutic solutions that address significant unmet global needs for effective, accessible, and affordable therapies.

To learn more, visit celularity.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as well as within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical facts are “forward-looking statements,” including those relating to future events. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “can,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “intends,” “may,” “might,” “outlook,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “strive,” “target,” “will,” “would” and the negative of terms like these or other comparable terminology, and other words or terms of similar meaning. The forward-looking statements in this press release include express or implied statements regarding progressing APPL-001 into clinical studies and its potential for Crohn’s disease and the benefits of Celularity’s approach to cellular medicine, and Celularity’s ability to advance its technology platform to develop therapeutic options for patients, among others. Many factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: the inherent risks in biotechnological development, including with respect to the development of novel biomaterial products and cellular therapies, and the clinical trial and regulatory approval process; and risks associated with Celularity’s current liquidity, as well as developments relating to Celularity’s competitors and industry, along with those risk factors set forth under the caption “Risk Factors” in Celularity’s annual report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 31, 2023, and other filings with the SEC. These risks and uncertainties may be amplified by current economic situations, including inflation, supply chain issues and overall economic uncertainty. If any of these risks materialize or underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that Celularity does not presently know, or that Celularity currently believes are immaterial, that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, these forward-looking statements reflect Celularity’s current expectations, plans, or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this communication. Subsequent events and developments could cause assessments to change. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Celularity’s views as of any subsequent date, and Celularity undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.