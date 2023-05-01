T2 Biosystems to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 15, 2023

LEXINGTON, Mass., May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO), leader in the rapid detection of sepsis-causing pathogens and antibiotic resistance genes, announced today that it will report financial results for the first quarter 2023 after market close on Monday, May 15, 2023. Company management will host a corresponding conference call beginning at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.



Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by accessing a live and archived webcast of the event at www.t2biosystems.com, on the Investors page in the Events & Presentations section. To listen to the conference call, please dial 1-877-545-0523 (US/Canada) or 1-973-528-0016 (International), passcode 717782, approximately ten to five minutes prior to the start time.

About T2 Biosystems:

T2 Biosystems, a leader in the rapid detection of sepsis-causing pathogens and antibiotic resistance genes, is dedicated to improving patient care and reducing the cost of care by helping clinicians effectively treat patients faster than ever before. T2 Biosystems’ products include the T2Dx® Instrument, the T2Bacteria® Panel, the T2Candida® Panel, the T2Resistance® Panel, and the T2SARS-CoV-2™ Panel and are powered by the proprietary T2 Magnetic Resonance (T2MR®) technology. T2 Biosystems has an active pipeline of future products, including the T2Biothreat™ Panel, the T2Cauris™ Panel, and T2Lyme™ Panel, as well as next-generation products for the detection of bacterial and fungal pathogens and associated antimicrobial resistance markers. For more information, please visit www.t2biosystems.com.

