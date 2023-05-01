Toll Brothers Apartment Living® and The Davis Companies Open New Luxury Apartment Community in Midtown Phoenix

PHOENIX, May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers Apartment Living®, the rental subsidiary of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, and joint venture partner The Davis Companies, today announced the opening of Callia, the firm’s new four-story, 403-unit luxury apartment community in Midtown Phoenix. Financed with a construction loan facility from Pinnacle Financial Partners and Trustmark, construction commenced in 2021 and resident occupancy began in October 2022. Callia’s official grand opening celebration was held last week with development partners, as well as current and prospective residents.

Designed by Phoenix-based architect Biltform, with branding and interior design by Streetsense, Callia is situated on an 8.2-acre site at the intersection of Indian School Road and Central Avenue in the vibrant Midtown neighborhood of Phoenix. Callia offers market-rate studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom luxury rental apartments, as well as nine live-work units, and 624 surface parking spaces with available tuck-under garages and EV (electric vehicle) charging stations. Callia also offers more than 1,100 square feet of ground-floor neighborhood-serving on-site retail space along Central Avenue, which includes a covered patio and on-site short-term parking.

“We’re thrilled to open another exceptional luxury community in Midtown Phoenix. This community serves the most discerning residents who seek the luxury living experience for which Toll Brothers is already well known here and nationwide,” said John McCullough, President of Toll Brothers Apartment Living. “Phoenix has seen significant employer growth, which has been the catalyst for bringing in transformative developments. The market continues to see tremendous population growth, attracting renters and home buyers alike.”

Residences offer polished finishes, artistic features, and subtle touches of modern, thoughtfully appointed design. From feature-filled kitchens to spa-inspired baths, every space has been carefully considered to create a welcoming retreat from the outside world. Smoked oak-style flooring is offered in living areas with plush textured carpet in all bedrooms. Kitchens include concrete-inspired quartz countertops and white tile backsplashes, a kitchen island with decorative pendant lighting, European-style cabinets with soft-close doors and drawers, GE® stainless steel appliances, and a contemporary undermount sink. Designer fixtures include lighted ceiling fans in all living rooms and bedrooms, as well as spa-inspired black plumbing fixtures and hardware throughout. Technology offerings include in-residence Wi-Fi, smart home features such as Latch keyless entry and smart thermostats, and USB charging outlets in kitchens and bedrooms. All residences also offer private balconies. Double bathroom vanities, large soaking tubs and tiled stand-up showers with glass enclosures, oversized closets with built-in storage and shelving, and French doors are available in select residences.

Callia boasts more than 27,000 square feet of interior and exterior curated amenity space that provides a restorative retreat designed to refresh and inspire. Amenities include a hospitality lobby and lounge, a wellness lobby with a hydration station, a resident sun lounge featuring a two-story fireplace and complimentary coffee, Package Concierge® lockers and oversized package room with cold storage, a state-of-the-art fitness center featuring WellBeats®, coworking spaces with private offices and a conference room, an interactive gaming lounge with billiards and lounge seating, abundant bike storage and a bike service station, and community-wide Wi-Fi. Outside, residents enjoy two resort-style pools with cabanas, grills, firepits and a water feature, an off-leash dog park and fully equipped pet spa, and a rooftop lounge with plush seating, beer taps, fireplace, and expansive views of Camelback Mountain.

“Midtown Phoenix is a vibrant and thriving community with a rich history and culture. It's a place where people come together to celebrate life, art, and diversity,” said Todd Bowden, Southwest Managing Director of Acquisitions and Development for Toll Brothers Apartment Living. “Callia is more than just a place to live; it's a place to call home, and we're so excited to open our doors to our residents who will enjoy elevated rental living right here in Midtown Phoenix.”

“Davis is thrilled to partner again with Toll Brothers Apartment Living in providing Callia, a dynamic and beautifully constructed apartment community in Phoenix. Toll’s distinctive design, quality finishes, and thoughtful focus on details and craftmanship is present throughout this community,” said Gary Hofstetter, Senior Vice President, Asset Management for The Davis Companies.

Callia offers residents convenient access to Downtown, Uptown, Central Phoenix, and Tempe via the Valley Metro light-rail stop. The community is also within walking distance of a variety of high-end restaurants, grocers, retail stores, and office space. Callia is the third multifamily community Toll Brothers has delivered in the Phoenix market, joining Haverly, the firm’s first foray in Midtown Phoenix that opened in 2022, and Canvas, a Toll Brothers Campus Living community in Tempe adjacent to Arizona State University, which offered first residency to students in 2021.

ABOUT TOLL BROTHERS APARTMENT LIVING®

Toll Brothers Apartment Living is the apartment development division of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL), an award-winning Fortune 500 company, and the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. Toll Brothers Apartment Living brings the same quality, luxury, and service for which Toll Brothers is known to its exceptional rental and mixed-use communities in select markets, including Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC. Toll Brothers Apartment Living communities combine the energy of vibrant locations with unparalleled amenities, resident services, design, and the expertise of America’s Luxury Home Builder®. In 2023, NMHC ranked Toll Brothers Apartment Living the 6th largest apartment developer in the United States. The firm has developed nearly 8,900 units, has more than 5,000 units under management, and controls a national pipeline of more than 17,500 units.

ABOUT TOLL BROTHERS

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 56 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2023 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the eighth year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine.

ABOUT THE DAVIS COMPANIES

The Davis Companies is a vertically integrated real estate investment, development and management firm headquartered in Boston that has invested $10 billion in gross asset value through real estate equity, debt and fixed-income securities. A combination of capital markets, development and management expertise allows Davis to nimbly tackle complex opportunities. Directly, and with its valued partners, Davis currently owns a real estate portfolio of approximately 11.8 million square feet of office, healthcare and life science, industrial, retail and hospitality properties, and more than 4,000 residential units across the United States.

