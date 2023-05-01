NUTANIX INVESTOR ALERT: Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP Notifies Nutanix Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline

NEW YORK, May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP reminds investors that a complaint has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired the securities of Nutanix, Inc. (“Nutanix” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NTNX) between September 21, 2021 and March 6, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Click Here to Join Investigation.

On March 6, 2023 after the market closed, Nutanix announced that the Company would be unable to timely file its quarterly report for the quarter ended January 31, 2023. The Company disclosed that “[t]he Audit Committee of the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Audit Committee”), with the assistance of outside counsel, is conducting an investigation following Company management’s discovery that certain evaluation software from one of the Company’s third-party providers was instead used for interoperability testing, validation and customer proofs of concept over a multi-year period[,]” and that “[i]t is likely that additional costs would be incurred to address the additional use of the software.” During the conference call held the same day, the Company’s CEO explained that the Company would be required to pay the cost of using software from a third-party provider beyond the scope of its intended usage over a multi-year period.

Following this news, the price of Nutanix stock fell $2.27 per share, or 7.89%, to close at $26.50 per share on March 7, 2023.

