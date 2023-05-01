J&J Snack Foods’ Reports Record Fiscal Second Quarter Revenue of $337.9M

Growth Across All Three Business Segments Leads to Net Earnings of $6.9M and EPS of $0.36; Adjusted EPS of $0.43

PENNSAUKEN, N.J., May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: JJSF) (the “Company”) today reported financial results for the second quarter ended March 25, 2023.

  Second Quarter
Actuals$ v. LY% v. LY
Net Sales$337.9M$56.3M20.0%
Operating Income$10.2M$6.1M149.3%
Net Earnings$6.9M$3.6M110.1%
Earnings per Diluted Share $0.36$0.19111.8%
    
Adjusted Operating Income$12.1M$7.4M157.7%
Adjusted EBITDA$27.5M$9.5M52.5%
Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share$0.43$0.24126.5%

This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section below for reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measures.

Dan Fachner, J&J Snack Foods President and CEO, commented, “Our sales this fiscal quarter was the highest second quarter sales in company history, and was driven by strong demand across all three business segments. The quarter benefited from marked improvement in unit volumes for our core brands and products, including strong performances in soft pretzels, churros, frozen novelties and frozen beverages. Higher volumes, combined with the impact of price increases in fiscal 2022, resulted in a 20.0% increase in net sales to $337.9 million. Our Icee frozen beverages segment delivered a strong quarter growing beverage sales approximately 18% through expanded placement, new customers, and a rebounding theater channel. In addition, we are beginning to realize the benefits of our various operational initiatives, resulting in improvement across a number of key performance metrics including distribution expenses and gross margin. These improvements combined with strong sales led to significant growth in adjusted earnings per share.

“We continue to build momentum executing our plans and initiatives to grow sales. Our teams are focused on growing our core brands and product categories led by a more disciplined innovation process, targeted marketing strategies and improved execution of cross selling across our portfolio. As an example, we expanded Dippin’ Dots into theaters, launched an Icee Cherry’n Blue Raze Dippin’ Dots product, added the Icee and Slush Puppie pop products to our frozen novelty portfolio, and initiated the roll-out of our SuperPretzel filled knots which will benefit both food service and retail customers. Across our three business segments, we are gaining placement in key channels including theaters, QSR, casual dining and retail, leading to market share gains in our core products. We also continue to build momentum around our Hola! Churros brand with sales up 43% in the quarter and plans to launch this brand into retail later this year.

“While overall inflation has stabilized, we continue to experience year over year pressures on key commodity inputs such as flour, oils, eggs, mixes and sugar. We estimate inflationary impacts of approximately 9% compared to a year ago as commodity prices gradually improve. Despite these continued challenges, we delivered improved gross margins benefiting from our pricing action last year and initiatives to improve cost management and productivity. Operationally, we continued to expand our production capacity and now have five new automated lines supporting growth opportunities in churros, pretzels, and frozen novelties. In addition, we are implementing the geographic optimization of our distribution and warehousing network by consolidating to a handful of locations, including three new state-of-the-art regional distribution centers. The first RDC will open in June in Terrell, Texas while the other two are expected to come online later this year and in early 2024. This aligns with other strategic initiatives announced in fiscal 2022, including the implementation of a new ERP system and outsourcing of our shipping logistics. We expect that these combined initiatives position us for sales growth, improved operational efficiency, reduced distribution costs and an aligned platform to deliver incremental profitability.

“Looking forward, we are excited about the opportunities in front us. Our sales pipeline is strong, we have the right strategy to improve our operating efficiency and a talented team aligned against our key priorities. In addition, we will continue to rely on our robust balance sheet to strategically invest in attractive growth opportunities. We are doing the right things and taking the right steps to profitably grow our market share while creating added value for our employees, partners, and shareholders.”

Total Company Second Quarter Highlights

Net sales increased 20.0% to $337.9 million in Q2 of fiscal 2023, compared to Q2 of fiscal 2022.

Key highlights include:

  • Sales grew across all three business segments.
    • Food Service sales exceeded Q2 ’22 by 23.8%.
    • Retail segment sales exceeded Q2 ’22 by 13.7%.
    • Frozen Beverage segment sales exceeded Q2 ’22 sales by 13.7%.
  • Organic sales growth was driven by our core brands and products, including soft pretzels, churros, frozen novelties and frozen beverages.
  • Sales included approximately $16.0 million in revenue from Dippin’ Dots, which we report in our food service segment as frozen novelties.

Gross profit as a percentage of sales was 26.8% in Q2 ’23, comparing favorably to 23.2% in Q2 ‘22. While inflation trends are gradually improving, key ingredients including flour, oils, eggs, meats, sugar, and dairy continue to experience inflationary pressures compared to the same period last year, up approximately 9% on average. Three pricing actions implemented in fiscal 2022 along with the initial benefits of our operational initiatives helped to partially offset these headwinds and we expect for these benefits to further increase as we progress on our goal towards achieving 30% gross margin levels.

Total operating expenses of $80.2 million represented 23.7% of sales for the quarter, compared to 21.8% in Q2 ’22, reflecting ongoing inflationary pressures across distribution and administrative costs and the addition of Dippin’ Dots to our expense base. Distribution costs represented 11.3% of sales in the quarter, down sequentially from 12.0%, but up versus 10.1% in the prior year period. We expect to reduce costs and drive significant savings over the coming quarters as our various strategic and operational initiatives have added impact on our logistics management and operational efficiency.

Marketing and selling expenses represented 7.1% of sales, versus 7.5% in the prior year period, and 6.7% in Q1’ 23. Administrative expenses were 5.3% of sales in Q2 ’23, compared to 4.2% in Q2 ’22 and 4.7% in Q1’ 23 driven mostly by the expected seasonal impact of Dippin’ Dots.        

Adjusted operating income was $12.1 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2023, compared to $4.7 million in the prior year period, reflecting revenue growth across all three of our business segments. This led to net earnings in Q2 ’23 of $6.9 million, compared to $3.3 million in Q2 ’22. Our effective tax rate was 26% in Q2 ’23.

Food Services Segment Second Quarter Highlights

  • Q2 ’23 food service sales exceeded Q2 ’22 by $41.9 million, or an increase of 23.8%, including approximately $16.0 million in sales from Dippin’ Dots.
  • Core brands and products continued to experience revenue growth, including 28.3% growth in soft pretzels, a 42.8% increase in churros and a 264.2% increase in frozen novelties reflecting the acquisition of Dippin’ Dots. Handheld and bakery sales were relatively flat, down 1.0% and up 1.6%, respectively, compared to Q2 ‘22.
  • Sales of new products and expanded customer placement were approximately $3.3 million driven primarily by growth across SUPERPREZTZEL Bavarian sticks and a new bakery product with a key strategic customer.
  • Q2 ’23 operating income increased 857.6% to $5.1 million driven by stronger sales and improved gross margin performance.   

Retail Segment Second Quarter Highlights

  • Q2 ’23 retail sales increased 13.7% to $46.4 million, compared to Q2 ’22.
  • Handhelds sales grew by 283.4%, compared to Q2 ’22, frozen novelty sales grew by 9.8%. Soft pretzel sales increased 1.7% and biscuit sales increased 3.0%, versus the prior year period.
  • New product innovation and expanded placement contributed approximately $2.5 million in the quarter led by the recent launch of SUPERPRETZEL filled knots and handheld expansion with a major retailer .
  • Operating income decreased 55.4% to $0.5 million, versus the prior year period, driven by gross margin challenges due to higher promotions and allowances.

Frozen Beverages Segment Second Quarter Highlights      

  • Frozen beverage segment sales were $73.2 million, beating Q2 ’22 sales by 13.7%.
  • Beverage sales grew 18.2%, or $6.4 million, compared to Q2 ’22 led by continued strong consumption trends across travel, sporting events, retail, and amusement venues and improved theater results.
  • Machine repair and maintenance service revenues increased 7.5%, versus the prior year period, while equipment sales increased 9.4% on the back of healthy customer installation volume.
  • Q2 ’23 operating income improved to $4.6 million, compared to a Q2 ’22 operating income of $2.5 million, reflecting the sales increase and leverage across the business.

Conference Call
J&J Snack Foods Corp. will host a conference call to discuss results and business outlook on May 2, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Conference call participants should register by clicking on this Registration Link to receive the dial-in number and a personal PIN, which are required to access the conference call. A transcript of the conference call will also be available on the Investors homepage at www.jjsnack.com.

About J & J Snack Foods Corp.
J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: JJSF) is a leader and innovator in the snack food industry, providing innovative, niche, and affordable branded snack foods and beverages to foodservice and retail supermarket outlets. Manufactured and distributed nationwide, our principal products include SUPERPRETZEL, the #1 soft pretzel brand in the world, as well as internationally known ICEE and SLUSH PUPPIE frozen beverages, DIPPIN’ DOTS ice cream, LUIGI’S Real Italian Ice, MINUTE MAID* frozen ices, WHOLE FRUIT sorbet and frozen fruit bars, SOUR PATCH KIDS** Flavored Ice Pops, HOLA! CHURROS, and THE FUNNEL CAKE FACTORY funnel cakes and several bakery brands within DADDY RAY’S, COUNTRY HOME BAKERS and HILL & VALLEY. For more information, please visit http://www.jjsnack.com.
*MINUTE MAID is a registered trademark of The Coca-Cola Company.
**SOUR PATCH KIDS is a registered trademark of Mondelēz International group, used under license.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding the Company’s expected future financial position, results of operations, revenue growth and profit levels, cash flows, business strategy, budgets, projected costs, capital expenditures, products, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, as well as statements that include words such as “anticipate,” “if,” “believe,” “plan,” “goals,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “will,” and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements. This includes, without limitation, our statements, and expectations regarding any current or future recovery in our industry and our profitability-related continuous improvement initiatives in our operations. Such forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and readers must recognize that actual results may differ materially from the expectations of management. We do not undertake a duty to update such forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include consumer spending, price competition, acceptance of new products, the pricing and availability of raw materials, transportation costs, changes in the competitive marketplace the uncertainty and ultimate economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and other risks identified in our annual report on Form 10-K, and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Many of these factors are outside of the Company’s control.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Adjusted EBITDA consists of net earnings adjusted to exclude: income taxes (benefit); investment income; interest expense; depreciation and amortization; share-based compensation expense; COVID-19 related expenses (recoveries); net (gain) loss on sale or disposal of assets; impairment charges, restructuring costs, merger and acquisition costs, acquisition related inventory adjustments, and integration costs.
Adjusted Operating Income consists of operating income adjusted to exclude: COVID-19 related expenses (recoveries); impairment charges, restructuring costs, merger and acquisition costs, acquisition related amortization expenses and inventory adjustments, and integration costs.
Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share consists of net earnings adjusted to exclude: COVID-19 related expenses (recoveries); impairment charges, restructuring costs, merger and acquisition costs, acquisition related amortization expenses and inventory adjustment, and integration costs. For purposes of comparability, the income tax effect of pre-tax adjustments is determined using statutory tax rates.

This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures; Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Operating Income, and Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share. A "non-GAAP financial measure" is a numerical measure of a company's financial performance that excludes or includes amounts so as to be different than the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") in the statements of income, balance sheets, or statements of cash flow of the company. Pursuant to applicable reporting requirements, the company has provided reconciliations below of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.
The non-GAAP financial measures presented within the Company's earnings release are not indicators of our financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to the applicable GAAP measure. These non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. In addition, in evaluating these non-GAAP measures, you should be aware that in the future we may incur income, expenses, gains and losses, similar to the adjustments in this press release. Our presentation of these non-GAAP measures should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or infrequent items. We compensate for these limitations by providing equal prominence to our GAAP results and using non-GAAP measures only as supplemental presentations.
The non-GAAP measures presented are utilized by management to evaluate the Company's business performance and profitability by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of our recurring core business operating results. The Company believes that these measures provide additional clarity for investors by excluding specific income, expenses, gains, and losses, in an effort to show comparable business operating results for the periods presented. Similarly, Management believes these adjusted measures are useful performance measures because certain items included in the calculations may either mask or exaggerate trends in the Company’s ongoing operating performance. See the reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures below.

J & J SNACK FOODS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS
(Unaudited)
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
        
 Three months ended Six months ended
 March 25, March 26, March 25, March 26,
  2023   2022   2023   2022 
        
Net sales$337,854  $281,513  $689,197  $600,003 
        
Cost of goods sold 247,470   216,165   507,958   455,280 
Gross profit 90,384   65,348   181,239   144,723 
        
Operating expenses       
Marketing 24,017   21,036   47,716   41,943 
Distribution 38,188   28,349   80,237   61,664 
Administrative 17,919   11,719   34,310   22,088 
Other general expense 67   156   (545)  95 
Total operating expenses 80,191   61,260   161,718   125,790 
        
Operating income 10,193   4,088   19,521   18,933 
        
Other income (expense)       
Investment income 401   160   1,086   431 
Interest expense (1,334)  (57)  (2,383)  (75)
        
Earnings before income taxes 9,260   4,191   18,224   19,289 
        
Income tax expense 2,389   920   4,720   4,927 
        
NET EARNINGS$6,871  $3,271  $13,504  $14,362 
        
Earnings per diluted share$0.36  $0.17  $0.70  $0.75 
        
Weighted average number of diluted shares 19,295   19,206   19,285   19,180 
        
Earnings per basic share$0.36  $0.17  $0.70  $0.75 
        
Weighted average number of basic shares 19,238   19,134   19,230   19,110 
        



J & J SNACK FOODS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except share amounts)
    
 March 25,  
  2023  September 24,
 (unaudited)  2022 
Assets   
Current assets   
Cash and cash equivalents$43,283  $35,181 
Marketable securities held to maturity -   4,011 
Accounts receivable, net 198,442   208,178 
Inventories 180,721   180,473 
Prepaid expenses and other 12,062   16,794 
Total current assets 434,508   444,637 
    
Property, plant and equipment, at cost   
Land 3,714   3,714 
Buildings 34,232   34,232 
Plant machinery and equipment 396,522   374,566 
Marketing equipment 284,509   274,904 
Transportation equipment 13,244   11,685 
Office equipment 46,355   45,865 
Improvements 49,733   49,331 
Construction in progress 79,808   65,753 
Total Property, plant and equipment, at cost 908,117   860,050 
Less accumulated depreciation and amortization 550,000   524,683 
Property, plant and equipment, net 358,117   335,367 
    
Other assets   
Goodwill 185,070   184,420 
Other intangible assets, net 188,347   191,732 
Marketable securities available for sale 4,429   5,708 
Operating lease right-of-use assets 50,252   51,137 
Other 4,234   3,965 
Total other assets 432,332   436,962 
Total Assets$1,224,957  $1,216,966 
    
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity   
Current Liabilities   
Current finance lease liabilities$226  $124 
Accounts payable 85,507   108,146 
Accrued insurance liability 16,831   15,678 
Accrued liabilities 10,448   9,214 
Current operating lease liabilities 13,507   13,524 
Accrued compensation expense 19,117   21,700 
Dividends payable 13,475   13,453 
Total current liabilities 159,111   181,839 
    
Long-term debt 92,000   55,000 
Noncurrent finance lease liabilities 702   254 
Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 41,642   42,660 
Deferred income taxes 69,602   70,407 
Other long-term liabilities 3,613   3,637 
    
Stockholders' Equity   
Preferred stock, $1 par value; authorized 10,000,000 shares; none issued -   - 
Common stock, no par value; authorized, 50,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 19,252,000 and 19,219,000 respectively 100,637   94,026 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (11,774)  (13,713)
Retained Earnings 769,424   782,856 
Total stockholders' equity 858,287   863,169 
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity$1,224,957  $1,216,966 
    



J & J SNACK FOODS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited) (in thousands)
    
 Six months ended
 March 25, March 26,
  2023   2022 
Operating activities:   
Net earnings$13,504  $14,362 
Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities   
Depreciation of fixed assets 27,236   23,868 
Amortization of intangibles and deferred costs 3,385   1,183 
(Gain) loss from disposals of property & equipment (354)  100 
Share-based compensation 2,552   2,350 
Deferred income taxes (787)  (251)
(Gain) loss on marketable securities (22)  69 
Other (255)  (184)
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects from purchase of companies   
Decrease (Increase) in accounts receivable 10,541   (25,031)
Decrease (Increase) in inventories 823   (36,538)
Decrease (Increase) in prepaid expenses 4,787   (4,308)
(Decrease) in accounts payable and accrued liabilities (25,739)  (2,055)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 35,671   (26,435)
    
Investing activities:   
Purchases of property, plant and equipment (49,124)  (35,306)
Proceeds from redemption and sales of marketable securities 5,300   11,526 
Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment 797   589 
Net cash (used in) investing activities (43,027)  (23,191)
    
Financing activities:   
Proceeds from issuance of stock 4,059   11,741 
Borrowings under credit facility 92,000   - 
Repayment of borrowings under credit facility (55,000)  - 
Payments on finance lease obligations (71)  (111)
Payment of cash dividend (26,914)  (24,163)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 14,074   (12,533)
    
Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents 1,384   (16)
    
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 8,102   (62,175)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 35,181   283,192 
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period$43,283  $221,017 
    



J & J SNACK FOODS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
(Unaudited) (in thousands)
        
 Three months ended Six months ended
 March 25, March 26, March 25, March 26,
  2023   2022   2023   2022 
 (unaudited) (unaudited)
 (in thousands) (in thousands)
Sales to external customers:       
Food Service       
Soft pretzels$55,492  $43,261  $107,715  $93,682 
Frozen novelties 26,607   7,305   48,372   15,762 
Churros 24,920   17,447   50,677   36,936 
Handhelds 20,309   20,506   43,881   39,001 
Bakery 85,300   83,967   194,248   191,798 
Other 5,653   3,854   11,685   10,893 
Total Food Service$218,281  $176,340  $456,578  $388,072 
        
Retail Supermarket       
Soft pretzels$16,013  $15,752  $30,498  $31,946 
Frozen novelties 20,770   18,919   38,739   36,721 
Biscuits 5,858   5,687   13,771   13,958 
Handhelds 4,099   1,069   6,991   2,345 
Coupon redemption (375)  (726)  (551)  (1,622)
Other (5)  56   (15)  104 
Total Retail Supermarket$46,360  $40,757  $89,433  $83,452 
        
Frozen Beverages       
Beverages$41,799  $35,365  $80,458  $69,128 
Repair and maintenance service 22,585   21,000   46,412   43,011 
Machines revenue 8,252   7,542   15,263   15,389 
Other 577   509   1,053   951 
Total Frozen Beverages$73,213  $64,416  $143,186  $128,479 
        
Consolidated sales$337,854  $281,513  $689,197  $600,003 
        
Depreciation and amortization:       
Food Service$9,597  $6,670  $19,055  $13,339 
Retail Supermarket 492   386   883   752 
Frozen Beverages 5,351   5,484   10,683   10,960 
Total depreciation and amortization$15,440  $12,540  $30,621  $25,051 
        
Operating Income:       
Food Service$5,133  $536  $11,520  $9,537 
Retail Supermarket 487   1,091   1,598   6,075 
Frozen Beverages 4,573   2,461   6,403   3,321 
Total operating income$10,193  $4,088  $19,521  $18,933 
        
Capital expenditures:       
Food Service$13,744  $13,851  $38,606  $24,084 
Retail Supermarket 105   1,094   1,479   3,623 
Frozen Beverages 4,365   4,261   9,039   7,599 
Total capital expenditures$18,214  $19,206  $49,124  $35,306 
        
Assets:       
Food Service$910,573  $799,710  $910,573  $799,710 
Retail Supermarket 12,162   33,206   12,162   33,206 
Frozen Beverages 302,222   290,412   302,222   290,412 
Total assets$1,224,957  $1,123,328  $1,224,957  $1,123,328 
        



                          J & J SNACK FOODS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
                             NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
                        (Unaudited) (in thousands)
         
  Three months ended Six months ended
         
  March 25, March 26, March 25, March 26,
   2023   2022   2023   2022 
         
         
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Earnings to Adjusted EBITDA         
         
Net Earnings $6,871  $3,271  $13,504  $14,362 
Income Taxes  2,389   920   4,720   4,927 
Investment Income  (401)  (160)  (1,086)  (431)
Interest Expense  1,334   57   2,383   75 
Depreciation and Amortization  15,440   12,540   30,621   25,051 
Share-Based Compensation  1,313   1,267   2,552   2,350 
COVID-19 Expenses (Recoveries)  -   -   -   (874)
Net (Gain) Loss on Sale or Disposal of Assets  357   127   (354)  100 
Integration Costs  188   -   417   - 
Adjusted EBITDA $ 27,491  $ 18,022  $ 52,757  $ 45,560 
         
         
Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Income to Adjusted Operating Income        
        
         
Operating Income  10,193   4,088   19,521   18,933 
COVID-19 Expenses (Recoveries)  -   -   -   (874)
Acquisition Related Amortization Expenses  1,679   592   3,358   1,184 
Integration Costs  188   -   417   - 
Adjusted Operating Income $ 12,060  $ 4,680  $ 23,296  $ 19,243 
         
         
Reconciliation of GAAP Earnings per Diluted Share to Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share        
        
         
Earnings per Diluted Share $0.36  $0.17  $0.70  $0.75 
COVID-19 Expenses (Recoveries)  -   -   -   (0.05)
Acquisition Related Amortization Expenses  0.09   0.03   0.17   0.06 
Integration Costs  0.01   -   0.02   - 
         
Tax Effect of Non-GAAP Adjustments (1)  (0.03)  (0.01)  (0.05)  - 
         
Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share $ 0.43  $ 0.19  $ 0.84  $ 0.76 
         
(1) Income taxes associated with pre-tax adjustments determined using statutory tax rates