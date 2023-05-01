J&J Snack Foods’ Reports Record Fiscal Second Quarter Revenue of $337.9M

PENNSAUKEN, N.J., May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: JJSF) (the “Company”) today reported financial results for the second quarter ended March 25, 2023.



Second Quarter Actuals $ v. LY % v. LY Net Sales $337.9M $56.3M 20.0% Operating Income $10.2M $6.1M 149.3% Net Earnings $6.9M $3.6M 110.1% Earnings per Diluted Share $0.36 $0.19 111.8% Adjusted Operating Income $12.1M $7.4M 157.7% Adjusted EBITDA $27.5M $9.5M 52.5% Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share $0.43 $0.24 126.5%

This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section below for reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measures.

Dan Fachner, J&J Snack Foods President and CEO, commented, “Our sales this fiscal quarter was the highest second quarter sales in company history, and was driven by strong demand across all three business segments. The quarter benefited from marked improvement in unit volumes for our core brands and products, including strong performances in soft pretzels, churros, frozen novelties and frozen beverages. Higher volumes, combined with the impact of price increases in fiscal 2022, resulted in a 20.0% increase in net sales to $337.9 million. Our Icee frozen beverages segment delivered a strong quarter growing beverage sales approximately 18% through expanded placement, new customers, and a rebounding theater channel. In addition, we are beginning to realize the benefits of our various operational initiatives, resulting in improvement across a number of key performance metrics including distribution expenses and gross margin. These improvements combined with strong sales led to significant growth in adjusted earnings per share.

“We continue to build momentum executing our plans and initiatives to grow sales. Our teams are focused on growing our core brands and product categories led by a more disciplined innovation process, targeted marketing strategies and improved execution of cross selling across our portfolio. As an example, we expanded Dippin’ Dots into theaters, launched an Icee Cherry’n Blue Raze Dippin’ Dots product, added the Icee and Slush Puppie pop products to our frozen novelty portfolio, and initiated the roll-out of our SuperPretzel filled knots which will benefit both food service and retail customers. Across our three business segments, we are gaining placement in key channels including theaters, QSR, casual dining and retail, leading to market share gains in our core products. We also continue to build momentum around our Hola! Churros brand with sales up 43% in the quarter and plans to launch this brand into retail later this year.



“While overall inflation has stabilized, we continue to experience year over year pressures on key commodity inputs such as flour, oils, eggs, mixes and sugar. We estimate inflationary impacts of approximately 9% compared to a year ago as commodity prices gradually improve. Despite these continued challenges, we delivered improved gross margins benefiting from our pricing action last year and initiatives to improve cost management and productivity. Operationally, we continued to expand our production capacity and now have five new automated lines supporting growth opportunities in churros, pretzels, and frozen novelties. In addition, we are implementing the geographic optimization of our distribution and warehousing network by consolidating to a handful of locations, including three new state-of-the-art regional distribution centers. The first RDC will open in June in Terrell, Texas while the other two are expected to come online later this year and in early 2024. This aligns with other strategic initiatives announced in fiscal 2022, including the implementation of a new ERP system and outsourcing of our shipping logistics. We expect that these combined initiatives position us for sales growth, improved operational efficiency, reduced distribution costs and an aligned platform to deliver incremental profitability.

“Looking forward, we are excited about the opportunities in front us. Our sales pipeline is strong, we have the right strategy to improve our operating efficiency and a talented team aligned against our key priorities. In addition, we will continue to rely on our robust balance sheet to strategically invest in attractive growth opportunities. We are doing the right things and taking the right steps to profitably grow our market share while creating added value for our employees, partners, and shareholders.”

Total Company Second Quarter Highlights

Net sales increased 20.0% to $337.9 million in Q2 of fiscal 2023, compared to Q2 of fiscal 2022.

Key highlights include:

Sales grew across all three business segments. Food Service sales exceeded Q2 ’22 by 23.8%. Retail segment sales exceeded Q2 ’22 by 13.7%. Frozen Beverage segment sales exceeded Q2 ’22 sales by 13.7%.

Organic sales growth was driven by our core brands and products, including soft pretzels, churros, frozen novelties and frozen beverages.

Sales included approximately $16.0 million in revenue from Dippin’ Dots, which we report in our food service segment as frozen novelties.

Gross profit as a percentage of sales was 26.8% in Q2 ’23, comparing favorably to 23.2% in Q2 ‘22. While inflation trends are gradually improving, key ingredients including flour, oils, eggs, meats, sugar, and dairy continue to experience inflationary pressures compared to the same period last year, up approximately 9% on average. Three pricing actions implemented in fiscal 2022 along with the initial benefits of our operational initiatives helped to partially offset these headwinds and we expect for these benefits to further increase as we progress on our goal towards achieving 30% gross margin levels.

Total operating expenses of $80.2 million represented 23.7% of sales for the quarter, compared to 21.8% in Q2 ’22, reflecting ongoing inflationary pressures across distribution and administrative costs and the addition of Dippin’ Dots to our expense base. Distribution costs represented 11.3% of sales in the quarter, down sequentially from 12.0%, but up versus 10.1% in the prior year period. We expect to reduce costs and drive significant savings over the coming quarters as our various strategic and operational initiatives have added impact on our logistics management and operational efficiency.

Marketing and selling expenses represented 7.1% of sales, versus 7.5% in the prior year period, and 6.7% in Q1’ 23. Administrative expenses were 5.3% of sales in Q2 ’23, compared to 4.2% in Q2 ’22 and 4.7% in Q1’ 23 driven mostly by the expected seasonal impact of Dippin’ Dots.

Adjusted operating income was $12.1 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2023, compared to $4.7 million in the prior year period, reflecting revenue growth across all three of our business segments. This led to net earnings in Q2 ’23 of $6.9 million, compared to $3.3 million in Q2 ’22. Our effective tax rate was 26% in Q2 ’23.

Food Services Segment Second Quarter Highlights

Q2 ’23 food service sales exceeded Q2 ’22 by $41.9 million, or an increase of 23.8%, including approximately $16.0 million in sales from Dippin’ Dots.

Core brands and products continued to experience revenue growth, including 28.3% growth in soft pretzels, a 42.8% increase in churros and a 264.2% increase in frozen novelties reflecting the acquisition of Dippin’ Dots. Handheld and bakery sales were relatively flat, down 1.0% and up 1.6%, respectively, compared to Q2 ‘22.

Sales of new products and expanded customer placement were approximately $3.3 million driven primarily by growth across SUPERPREZTZEL Bavarian sticks and a new bakery product with a key strategic customer.

Q2 ’23 operating income increased 857.6% to $5.1 million driven by stronger sales and improved gross margin performance.

Retail Segment Second Quarter Highlights

Q2 ’23 retail sales increased 13.7% to $46.4 million, compared to Q2 ’22.

Handhelds sales grew by 283.4%, compared to Q2 ’22, frozen novelty sales grew by 9.8%. Soft pretzel sales increased 1.7% and biscuit sales increased 3.0%, versus the prior year period.

New product innovation and expanded placement contributed approximately $2.5 million in the quarter led by the recent launch of SUPERPRETZEL filled knots and handheld expansion with a major retailer .

Operating income decreased 55.4% to $0.5 million, versus the prior year period, driven by gross margin challenges due to higher promotions and allowances.

Frozen Beverages Segment Second Quarter Highlights

Frozen beverage segment sales were $73.2 million, beating Q2 ’22 sales by 13.7%.

Beverage sales grew 18.2%, or $6.4 million, compared to Q2 ’22 led by continued strong consumption trends across travel, sporting events, retail, and amusement venues and improved theater results.

Machine repair and maintenance service revenues increased 7.5%, versus the prior year period, while equipment sales increased 9.4% on the back of healthy customer installation volume.

Q2 ’23 operating income improved to $4.6 million, compared to a Q2 ’22 operating income of $2.5 million, reflecting the sales increase and leverage across the business.

Conference Call

J&J Snack Foods Corp. will host a conference call to discuss results and business outlook on May 2, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Conference call participants should register by clicking on this Registration Link to receive the dial-in number and a personal PIN, which are required to access the conference call. A transcript of the conference call will also be available on the Investors homepage at www.jjsnack.com.

About J & J Snack Foods Corp.

J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: JJSF) is a leader and innovator in the snack food industry, providing innovative, niche, and affordable branded snack foods and beverages to foodservice and retail supermarket outlets. Manufactured and distributed nationwide, our principal products include SUPERPRETZEL, the #1 soft pretzel brand in the world, as well as internationally known ICEE and SLUSH PUPPIE frozen beverages, DIPPIN’ DOTS ice cream, LUIGI’S Real Italian Ice, MINUTE MAID* frozen ices, WHOLE FRUIT sorbet and frozen fruit bars, SOUR PATCH KIDS** Flavored Ice Pops, HOLA! CHURROS, and THE FUNNEL CAKE FACTORY funnel cakes and several bakery brands within DADDY RAY’S, COUNTRY HOME BAKERS and HILL & VALLEY. For more information, please visit http://www.jjsnack.com.

*MINUTE MAID is a registered trademark of The Coca-Cola Company.

**SOUR PATCH KIDS is a registered trademark of Mondelēz International group, used under license.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding the Company’s expected future financial position, results of operations, revenue growth and profit levels, cash flows, business strategy, budgets, projected costs, capital expenditures, products, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, as well as statements that include words such as “anticipate,” “if,” “believe,” “plan,” “goals,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “will,” and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements. This includes, without limitation, our statements, and expectations regarding any current or future recovery in our industry and our profitability-related continuous improvement initiatives in our operations. Such forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and readers must recognize that actual results may differ materially from the expectations of management. We do not undertake a duty to update such forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include consumer spending, price competition, acceptance of new products, the pricing and availability of raw materials, transportation costs, changes in the competitive marketplace the uncertainty and ultimate economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and other risks identified in our annual report on Form 10-K, and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Many of these factors are outside of the Company’s control.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA consists of net earnings adjusted to exclude: income taxes (benefit); investment income; interest expense; depreciation and amortization; share-based compensation expense; COVID-19 related expenses (recoveries); net (gain) loss on sale or disposal of assets; impairment charges, restructuring costs, merger and acquisition costs, acquisition related inventory adjustments, and integration costs.

Adjusted Operating Income consists of operating income adjusted to exclude: COVID-19 related expenses (recoveries); impairment charges, restructuring costs, merger and acquisition costs, acquisition related amortization expenses and inventory adjustments, and integration costs.

Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share consists of net earnings adjusted to exclude: COVID-19 related expenses (recoveries); impairment charges, restructuring costs, merger and acquisition costs, acquisition related amortization expenses and inventory adjustment, and integration costs. For purposes of comparability, the income tax effect of pre-tax adjustments is determined using statutory tax rates.

This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures; Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Operating Income, and Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share. A "non-GAAP financial measure" is a numerical measure of a company's financial performance that excludes or includes amounts so as to be different than the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") in the statements of income, balance sheets, or statements of cash flow of the company. Pursuant to applicable reporting requirements, the company has provided reconciliations below of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

The non-GAAP financial measures presented within the Company's earnings release are not indicators of our financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to the applicable GAAP measure. These non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. In addition, in evaluating these non-GAAP measures, you should be aware that in the future we may incur income, expenses, gains and losses, similar to the adjustments in this press release. Our presentation of these non-GAAP measures should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or infrequent items. We compensate for these limitations by providing equal prominence to our GAAP results and using non-GAAP measures only as supplemental presentations.

The non-GAAP measures presented are utilized by management to evaluate the Company's business performance and profitability by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of our recurring core business operating results. The Company believes that these measures provide additional clarity for investors by excluding specific income, expenses, gains, and losses, in an effort to show comparable business operating results for the periods presented. Similarly, Management believes these adjusted measures are useful performance measures because certain items included in the calculations may either mask or exaggerate trends in the Company’s ongoing operating performance. See the reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures below.

Investor Contact:

Joseph Jaffoni, Norberto Aja or Jennifer Neuman

JCIR

(212) 835-8500

jjsf@jcir.com





J & J SNACK FOODS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share amounts) Three months ended Six months ended March 25, March 26, March 25, March 26, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net sales $ 337,854 $ 281,513 $ 689,197 $ 600,003 Cost of goods sold 247,470 216,165 507,958 455,280 Gross profit 90,384 65,348 181,239 144,723 Operating expenses Marketing 24,017 21,036 47,716 41,943 Distribution 38,188 28,349 80,237 61,664 Administrative 17,919 11,719 34,310 22,088 Other general expense 67 156 (545 ) 95 Total operating expenses 80,191 61,260 161,718 125,790 Operating income 10,193 4,088 19,521 18,933 Other income (expense) Investment income 401 160 1,086 431 Interest expense (1,334 ) (57 ) (2,383 ) (75 ) Earnings before income taxes 9,260 4,191 18,224 19,289 Income tax expense 2,389 920 4,720 4,927 NET EARNINGS $ 6,871 $ 3,271 $ 13,504 $ 14,362 Earnings per diluted share $ 0.36 $ 0.17 $ 0.70 $ 0.75 Weighted average number of diluted shares 19,295 19,206 19,285 19,180 Earnings per basic share $ 0.36 $ 0.17 $ 0.70 $ 0.75 Weighted average number of basic shares 19,238 19,134 19,230 19,110







J & J SNACK FOODS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share amounts) March 25, 2023 September 24, (unaudited) 2022 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 43,283 $ 35,181 Marketable securities held to maturity - 4,011 Accounts receivable, net 198,442 208,178 Inventories 180,721 180,473 Prepaid expenses and other 12,062 16,794 Total current assets 434,508 444,637 Property, plant and equipment, at cost Land 3,714 3,714 Buildings 34,232 34,232 Plant machinery and equipment 396,522 374,566 Marketing equipment 284,509 274,904 Transportation equipment 13,244 11,685 Office equipment 46,355 45,865 Improvements 49,733 49,331 Construction in progress 79,808 65,753 Total Property, plant and equipment, at cost 908,117 860,050 Less accumulated depreciation and amortization 550,000 524,683 Property, plant and equipment, net 358,117 335,367 Other assets Goodwill 185,070 184,420 Other intangible assets, net 188,347 191,732 Marketable securities available for sale 4,429 5,708 Operating lease right-of-use assets 50,252 51,137 Other 4,234 3,965 Total other assets 432,332 436,962 Total Assets $ 1,224,957 $ 1,216,966 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current Liabilities Current finance lease liabilities $ 226 $ 124 Accounts payable 85,507 108,146 Accrued insurance liability 16,831 15,678 Accrued liabilities 10,448 9,214 Current operating lease liabilities 13,507 13,524 Accrued compensation expense 19,117 21,700 Dividends payable 13,475 13,453 Total current liabilities 159,111 181,839 Long-term debt 92,000 55,000 Noncurrent finance lease liabilities 702 254 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 41,642 42,660 Deferred income taxes 69,602 70,407 Other long-term liabilities 3,613 3,637 Stockholders' Equity Preferred stock, $1 par value; authorized 10,000,000 shares; none issued - - Common stock, no par value; authorized, 50,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 19,252,000 and 19,219,000 respectively 100,637 94,026 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (11,774 ) (13,713 ) Retained Earnings 769,424 782,856 Total stockholders' equity 858,287 863,169 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 1,224,957 $ 1,216,966







J & J SNACK FOODS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (in thousands) Six months ended March 25, March 26, 2023 2022 Operating activities: Net earnings $ 13,504 $ 14,362 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities Depreciation of fixed assets 27,236 23,868 Amortization of intangibles and deferred costs 3,385 1,183 (Gain) loss from disposals of property & equipment (354 ) 100 Share-based compensation 2,552 2,350 Deferred income taxes (787 ) (251 ) (Gain) loss on marketable securities (22 ) 69 Other (255 ) (184 ) Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects from purchase of companies Decrease (Increase) in accounts receivable 10,541 (25,031 ) Decrease (Increase) in inventories 823 (36,538 ) Decrease (Increase) in prepaid expenses 4,787 (4,308 ) (Decrease) in accounts payable and accrued liabilities (25,739 ) (2,055 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 35,671 (26,435 ) Investing activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (49,124 ) (35,306 ) Proceeds from redemption and sales of marketable securities 5,300 11,526 Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment 797 589 Net cash (used in) investing activities (43,027 ) (23,191 ) Financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of stock 4,059 11,741 Borrowings under credit facility 92,000 - Repayment of borrowings under credit facility (55,000 ) - Payments on finance lease obligations (71 ) (111 ) Payment of cash dividend (26,914 ) (24,163 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 14,074 (12,533 ) Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents 1,384 (16 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 8,102 (62,175 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 35,181 283,192 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 43,283 $ 221,017







J & J SNACK FOODS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Unaudited) (in thousands) Three months ended Six months ended March 25, March 26, March 25, March 26, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (unaudited) (unaudited) (in thousands) (in thousands) Sales to external customers: Food Service Soft pretzels $ 55,492 $ 43,261 $ 107,715 $ 93,682 Frozen novelties 26,607 7,305 48,372 15,762 Churros 24,920 17,447 50,677 36,936 Handhelds 20,309 20,506 43,881 39,001 Bakery 85,300 83,967 194,248 191,798 Other 5,653 3,854 11,685 10,893 Total Food Service $ 218,281 $ 176,340 $ 456,578 $ 388,072 Retail Supermarket Soft pretzels $ 16,013 $ 15,752 $ 30,498 $ 31,946 Frozen novelties 20,770 18,919 38,739 36,721 Biscuits 5,858 5,687 13,771 13,958 Handhelds 4,099 1,069 6,991 2,345 Coupon redemption (375 ) (726 ) (551 ) (1,622 ) Other (5 ) 56 (15 ) 104 Total Retail Supermarket $ 46,360 $ 40,757 $ 89,433 $ 83,452 Frozen Beverages Beverages $ 41,799 $ 35,365 $ 80,458 $ 69,128 Repair and maintenance service 22,585 21,000 46,412 43,011 Machines revenue 8,252 7,542 15,263 15,389 Other 577 509 1,053 951 Total Frozen Beverages $ 73,213 $ 64,416 $ 143,186 $ 128,479 Consolidated sales $ 337,854 $ 281,513 $ 689,197 $ 600,003 Depreciation and amortization: Food Service $ 9,597 $ 6,670 $ 19,055 $ 13,339 Retail Supermarket 492 386 883 752 Frozen Beverages 5,351 5,484 10,683 10,960 Total depreciation and amortization $ 15,440 $ 12,540 $ 30,621 $ 25,051 Operating Income: Food Service $ 5,133 $ 536 $ 11,520 $ 9,537 Retail Supermarket 487 1,091 1,598 6,075 Frozen Beverages 4,573 2,461 6,403 3,321 Total operating income $ 10,193 $ 4,088 $ 19,521 $ 18,933 Capital expenditures: Food Service $ 13,744 $ 13,851 $ 38,606 $ 24,084 Retail Supermarket 105 1,094 1,479 3,623 Frozen Beverages 4,365 4,261 9,039 7,599 Total capital expenditures $ 18,214 $ 19,206 $ 49,124 $ 35,306 Assets: Food Service $ 910,573 $ 799,710 $ 910,573 $ 799,710 Retail Supermarket 12,162 33,206 12,162 33,206 Frozen Beverages 302,222 290,412 302,222 290,412 Total assets $ 1,224,957 $ 1,123,328 $ 1,224,957 $ 1,123,328





