3D Systems Expands Portfolio of Selective Laser Sintering Platforms with Acquisition of Wematter

Affordable, turnkey, closed-loop solutions make Selective Laser Sintering (SLS) accessible for smaller manufacturing environments



More than 20 materials to address range of applications for industrial, medical devices & equipment, academic markets

Sets new standards for customer ease of installation, ease of use, environmental sustainability through unique integrated powder handling system



ROCK HILL, S.C., May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Wematter, a Swedish 3D printer manufacturer, that will broaden 3D Systems’ Selective Laser Sintering (SLS) portfolio. Wematter designed and introduced the Wematter Gravity in 2019 which brought an affordable, turnkey SLS solution to the market. The closed-loop system is designed to operate in a smaller-footprint environment outside of a manufacturing floor, such as an office. Since that time, Wematter has expanded to three models — Gravity Essential, Gravity Essential+, and Gravity Enterprise — to facilitate the adoption of SLS for a wider range of user environments. As a result of this acquisition, 3D Systems will be able to make SLS available to a broader range of customers with a high-reliability, affordable solution for the production of end-use parts.

The Wematter Gravity was designed to make additive manufacturing accessible in smaller environments. The small footprint (0.7 m x 0.7 m x 1.5 m) requires 3X less space, yet has a build volume that is more than 300% larger (300mm x 300mm x 300mm) than comparable solutions, and can complete an entire job in 24 hours or less. The Gravity is CE-certified for use in offices, hospitals, and research laboratories to manufacture production parts for a breadth of applications including automotive, consumer goods, and medical devices and equipment.

The Gravity only requires a standard power source and an ethernet connection which enables plug-and-play installation and can be operational in less than an hour from delivery. This is facilitated by the simple interface which guides the user through the set-up and print process. The Wematter Gravity includes a portfolio of 20 materials to address a breadth of applications. The unique powder handling system maintains a closed loop, ensuring there is no loose powder. Additionally, the system facilitates the recycling of unused powder for multiple cycles which enables manufacturers to fully use the material and eliminate waste. Because the Gravity is connected to the Cloud, users can start and monitor print jobs remotely which helps increase productivity and lowers the demand for resources. The cloud-based connection also facilitates proactive and preventative maintenance to maximize uptime and productivity.

“We continue to invest in our solution portfolio through strategic acquisitions that add unique technologies to enable rapid adoption of additive manufacturing in production environments,” said Dr. Jeffrey Graves, president and CEO, 3D Systems. “Wematter has designed an SLS solution that is unmatched in the industry that allows the technology to be used in environments where it would previously have been deemed impossible. Since the announcement last fall that 3D Systems would become the exclusive global distributor of Wematter’s products, it became increasingly apparent to us how beneficial it would be to have this team and technology as part of our company. Through the acquisition of Wematter, we’ll benefit from their team’s unique engineering approach and expertise as part of our R&D organization, and our customers will benefit from the capabilities of this user-friendly, elegant platform at a more affordable price point. I believe this will enable a new category of manufacturers to take advantage of the benefits of additive manufacturing to transform their businesses and accelerate innovation.”

Robert Kniola, president, Wematter added, “We’re looking forward to becoming part of 3D Systems and benefitting from the company’s reputation as a leader in innovation, and being able to expand the availability of our Gravity SLS solution to customers worldwide through their global sales network. Our unique SLS solution is designed to accelerate product development and in-house volume production with a click of a button. We are excited about the opportunities to bring SLS technology to a new class of customers for 3D Systems, and the potential it will unlock to improve efficiency in the delivery of high-quality end-use parts.”

3D Systems expects this transaction to close in July of 2023. The company will comment further on this growth investment in its upcoming earnings call, scheduled for Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. For more information, please visit the company’s website.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this release that are not statements of historical or current facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from historical results or from any future results or projections expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In many cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as "believes," "belief," "expects," "may," "will," "estimates," "intends," "anticipates" or "plans" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based upon management’s beliefs, assumptions, and current expectations and may include comments as to the company’s beliefs and expectations as to future events and trends affecting its business and are necessarily subject to uncertainties, many of which are outside the control of the company. The factors described under the headings "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the company’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as other factors, could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected or predicted in forward-looking statements. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not, and should not be relied upon as a guarantee of future performance or results, nor will they necessarily prove to be accurate indications of the times at which such performance or results will be achieved. The forward-looking statements included are made only as of the date of the statement. 3D Systems undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements made by management or on its behalf, whether as a result of future developments, subsequent events or circumstances or otherwise, except as required by law.

About 3D Systems

More than 35 years ago, 3D Systems brought the innovation of 3D printing to the manufacturing industry. Today, as the leading additive manufacturing solutions partner, we bring innovation, performance, and reliability to every interaction - empowering our customers to create products and business models never before possible. Thanks to our unique offering of hardware, software, materials, and services, each application-specific solution is powered by the expertise of our application engineers who collaborate with customers to transform how they deliver their products and services. 3D Systems’ solutions address a variety of advanced applications in healthcare and industrial markets such as medical and dental, aerospace & defense, automotive, and durable goods. More information on the company is available at www.3dsystems.com .

About Wematter AB

Swedish 3D printing company Wematter’s pioneering solution gives hospitals, offices, and workshops access to a comprehensive system. For the first time, employees can easily print components themselves with the same strength and quality as traditional technology. Wematter’s proprietary end-to-end solution enables customers to accelerate product development and in-house volume production. At the same time, the system creates the conditions for increased flexibility, lower risk and reduced manufacturing and development costs.

Investor Contact: investor.relations@3dsystems.com

Media Contact: press@3dsystems.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f8db177b-d32e-4c2b-9e1c-892ee608d5b3