truData Solutions appoints Google sales leader as Chief Revenue Officer to fuel global growth

SAN DIEGO, May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California-based truData Solutions, a leading cloud professional services firm, has named Brad Dubé as its Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Brad brings extensive experience from his time at tech giants like Google and SAP, where he assisted enterprise and mid-market companies to migrate to the cloud, develop their data analytics strategy, and take advantage of cutting edge AI technologies to drive business efficiencies.



"We are thrilled to have Brad join truData’s Leadership Team as CRO," said Nevvar Hickmet, CEO of truData Solutions. "His expertise will be instrumental in driving our growth and enabling truData to continue providing exceptional value to our clients. With Brad's leadership, we are well-positioned to continue expanding globally and helping more enterprises achieve their cloud transformation goals."

"I'm thrilled to join truData and collaborate with our global clients to drive business innovation and better data insights using cloud solutions," said Brad Dubé. "At the core of everything we do is our commitment to delivery excellence, and we take a white-glove approach to every client engagement. Our team has expertise across a variety of cloud platforms, including Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, AWS, Snowflake, and Databricks, as well as enterprise applications like SAP and Salesforce. We understand that each client is unique, with their own specific business goals and technology needs, which is why we offer a comprehensive range of cloud services designed to meet our clients wherever they are on their cloud journey."

truData has an established reputation for delivery excellence, and has worked with clients across many industries including retail, consumer products, media & entertainment, hospitality, construction, and more. The firm's customer base has grown significantly since its inception in 2018 and boasts clients ranging from Fortune 1000 to Fortune 10 companies. truData continues to invest in its consultative depth of delivery leads, program/project managers, architects and engineers located onshore, nearshore and offshore.

truData's expansion plans are taking shape with the establishment of additional support centers in Europe and Asia-Pac, as well as a renewed focus on AI/ML capabilities and generative AI technologies like ChatGPT and Google's BARD. With Brad's expertise and leadership, the company is poised for a significant growth trajectory in helping clients to achieve a successful Digital Transformation Strategy.

About truData LLC.

Headquartered in San Diego, CA truData is a technology services provider and a data-oriented company specializing in data and analytics, and integration offerings delivered through cloud solutions. We partner with clients in their Digital Transformation journey, ensuring improved consumer insight, reduced complexity whilst increasing revenues, and streamlined processes.

With Support Centers in Costa Rica and India, truData’s multi-shore model enables our clients to outsource specific work products or functions at a greatly improved price point without sacrificing quality.

