Optinose Announces Reporting Date for First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

YARDLEY, Pa., May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optinose (NASDAQ:OPTN), a pharmaceutical company focused on patients treated by ear, nose and throat (ENT) and allergy specialists, today announced the Company will report financial results for the first quarter 2023 and corporate updates, before market open on Thursday, May 11, 2023.



Company to Host Conference Call

Members of the Company’s leadership team will host a conference call to discuss financial results and corporate updates. The call is scheduled to start at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, May 11, 2023.

Participants may access the conference call live via webcast by visiting the Investors section of Optinose’s website at http://ir.optinose.com/event-calendar. To participate via telephone, please register in advance at this link. Upon registration, all telephone participants will receive a confirmation email detailing how to join the conference call, including the dial-in number and a personal PIN that can be used to access the call. In addition, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Company website for 60 days following the event.

About Optinose

Optinose is a global specialty pharmaceutical company focused on serving the needs of patients cared for by ear, nose and throat (ENT) and allergy specialists. To learn more, please visit www.optinose.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

