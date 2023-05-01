Finning releases 2022 sustainability report

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finning International Inc. (TSX: FTT) ("Finning," the "Company," "we," "us" or "our") announced today the release of our 2022 Sustainability Report.



Finning’s 2022 report showcases our ongoing efforts to prioritize the safety and well-being of employees, increase diversity, equity and inclusion across our workforce, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and support the communities where we live and work.

"As we celebrate our 90th year, we're staying true to our values in our commitment to socially and environmentally responsible ways of doing business and working towards a low-carbon future together," said Kevin Parkes, president and CEO of Finning. “Our employees' dedication to health and safety, reducing our impact to the environment, and customer service drives our success and keeps us moving towards our goals."

Key highlights from our 2022 Sustainability Report:

Increased our focus on significant incident prevention

Created a plan with BHP in Chile to increase the representation of women in the workforce at BHP’S Escondida Mine in Chile to 50% by 2025

On track to reduce our absolute GHG emissions by 40% by 2027 from our 2017 baseline

Remanufactured 15,802 components at our OEM facility and recycled 3,725 tonnes of metal

Expanded 4Refuel's fleet with compressed natural gas (CNG) powered trucks and reduced transportation time and emissions with the use of route optimization technology

Engaged over 210,000 youth in STEM partnerships and employees volunteered more than 900 hours in support of STEM related activities.

Our Sustainability Report is complemented by our Sustainability Roadmap, an external assurance report, and a Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) supplemental information package, which outlines our governance around sustainability, stakeholder engagement, material sustainability topics, and management approach. These documents are available at www.finning.com/sustainability.

ABOUT FINNING

Finning is the world’s largest Caterpillar dealer, delivering unrivalled service to customers for 90 years. Headquartered in Surrey, British Columbia, we provide Caterpillar equipment, parts, services, and performance solutions in Western Canada, Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, and Ireland.

