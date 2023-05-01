Minority Business Development Agency Seeking Nominations for Historic 40th Annual National Minority Enterprise Development Week Awards

WASHINGTON, May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce’s Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA) is seeking nominations for its annual National Minority Enterprise Development (MED) Week Awards. This year marks the 40th Annual National MED Week Awards, which were created in 1983 to celebrate the outstanding achievements of minority entrepreneurs and the individuals and organizations committed to advancing minority business enterprises (MBEs). Each year, the President of the United States issues a National MED Week Presidential Proclamation, commemorating the Nation’s minority business community and reaffirming our Nation’s commitment to supporting the growth and success of minority businesses, entrepreneurs, and communities.



Awards are presented in three primary groups, each with multiple award categories:

Minority-Owned Firms of the Year | 9 Industry-Specific Awards

The Minority Firms of the Year Awards are open to minority business enterprises.

Champions of Business Development | 3 Awards



The Champions of Minority Business Development Awards eligible nominees include, but are not limited to: business owners, business executives, and representatives of local, state, and federal governments or nonprofit organizations, universities, colleges, and tribal entities.

Individual Recognition | 2 awards



The Abe Venable Legacy Award for Lifetime Achievement recognizes an individual who has played an integral role in the creative, technical, or professional progress of minority business development over the course of their life.



The Ronald H. Brown Leadership Award recognizes individuals who have achieved significant results by promoting diversity, expanding minority business enterprise, and demonstrating exceptional leadership in the public or private sector.

“I am excited to announce the call for nominations for this historic 40th Annual National Minority Enterprise Development Week Awards,” said Under Secretary for Minority Business Development Donald R. Cravins, Jr. “Despite systemic challenges, minority entrepreneurs continue to be a driving force for the Nation’s economy. This year’s National MED Week Awards will give minority business community leaders a platform to share their accomplishments with the Nation and serve as an inspiration for fellow and future entrepreneurs in their pursuit of the American dream.”

The 2023 National MED Week award winners are scheduled to be announced later this year, with honorees receiving their awards during this year’s 40th Annual National MED Week Conference.

Award categories, qualification criteria, and nomination submission instructions are available on MBDA’s website: https://mbda.gov. The nomination period closes on June 15, 2023.

About the Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA)

The U.S. Department of Commerce, Minority Business Development Agency is the only Federal agency solely dedicated to the growth and global competitiveness of U.S. minority business enterprises (MBEs). For more than 50 years, MBDA’s programs and services have better equipped MBEs to create jobs, build scale and capacity, increase revenues, and expand regionally, nationally, and internationally.

MBDA Media Contact Information:

Mr. Gabriel Cushing, Public Affairs

Email Address: gcushing@mbda.gov

Phone: (202) 923-9976

Website(s): http://www.mbda.gov/