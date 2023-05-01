GWG INVESTOR ALERT: Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP Notifies GWG Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline

NEW YORK, May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP reminds investors that a complaint has been filed against certain GWG executives and/or directors, as well as other entities, on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired certain securities of GWG Holdings, Inc. (“GWG” or the “Company”) (OTC: GWGHQ), namely GWG’s L Bonds or Preferred Stock between December 23, 2017 and April 20, 2022, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Click Here to Join Investigation.

If you acquired GWG securities during the Class Period and would like to discuss this case, please click here . You may also contact us by emailing pmayer@kaplanfox.com or calling (646) 315-9003.

If you are a member of the proposed Class, you may move the court no later than June 2, 2023 to serve as a lead plaintiff for the purported class. If you have losses, we encourage you to contact us to learn more about the lead plaintiff process.

According to the complaint, throughout the Class Period Defendants carried out a Ponzi scheme, at the expense of GWG investors by diverting hundreds of millions of dollars in GWG investor funds for their own gain. Further, the complaint alleges that Defendants’ actions rendered GWG unable to make required payments to investors, substantially destroyed the value of GWG securities and drove GWG into bankruptcy.

Additionally, the complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) they intended to, and did, misappropriate GWG assets, (2) that GWG's life insurance investment business had failed; and (3) GWG could only repay prior investors by issuing increasing amounts of securities to new investors. In essence, Defendants had turned GWG into a Ponzi Scheme.

WHY CONTACT KAPLAN FOX - Kaplan Fox is a leading national law firm focusing on complex litigation with offices in New York, Oakland, Los Angeles, Chicago and New Jersey. With over 50 years of experience in securities litigation, Kaplan Fox offers the professional experience and track record that clients demand. Through prosecuting cases on the federal and state levels, Kaplan Fox has successfully shaped the law through winning many important decisions on behalf of our clients. For more information about Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP, you may visit our website at www.kaplanfox.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

If you have any questions about this Notice, your rights, or your interests, please contact:

Pamela Mayer

KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP

800 Third Avenue, 38th Floor

New York, New York 10022

(646) 315-9003

E-mail: pmayer@kaplanfox.com