Deadline Funnel Adds Kajabi Integration

Atlantic Beach, May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlantic Beach, Florida -

Deadline Funnel, the digital marketing tool that lets you add authentic deadlines to evergreen funnels, now offers integrations with Kajabi, the course creator software.

Founded in 2012 by intrepid marketer, Jack Born, Deadline Funnel solves the problem of providing accurate deadlines and personalized marketing for coaches, course creators and digital marketers. Prior to the Deadline Funnel software, marketers would use static countdown timers to create a false sense of urgency without any real deadline.

These fake timers could be easily gamed by the end customers and would restart from the top whenever the user revisited the offer, refreshed their browser or used a different device. As a result, these fake countdown timers would often underscore the credibility (or lack thereof) of the company providing the “limited time offer” while also removing the urgency from the offer.

By creating a personal journey for each subscriber, Deadline Funnel is able to present a unique offer to each individual customer. Not only does this provide greater personalization, but it also allows companies to provide limited-time discounts to loyal customers while protecting their integrity as a company.

Deadline Funnel has grown to be a robust marketing tool. It now integrates with the most common email platforms such as ClickFunnels, Constant Contact, Mailchimp, ActiveCampaign, and Aweber. It also integrates with many of the most common webinar platforms such as Demio and Easy Webinar. At over 50 integrations, the company is constantly expanding to offer new integrations with more page builder and online course platforms.

The latest integration is with Kajabi. Kajabi is a well-known course and membership platform that allows course creators to create engaged communities around knowledge hubs. By integrating with Kajabi, Deadline Funnel can provide greater marketing customization and a higher conversion rate for existing course creators who are seeking ways to lower their cost per customer acquisition.

Using a copy-paste tracking code integration that leverages their proprietary Deadline Fingerprint technology, Deadline Funnel allows the user to insert Email timers and dynamic text to encourage more conversions by creating a sense of urgency. Previous to this integration, Zapier had to be used to manage this connection. This new development removes the need for Zapier. It is available to all users on the Kajabi Growth plan or above.

For more information on how Deadline Funnel can lower ad costs and improve conversions, visit DeadlineFunnel.com and download their Evergreen Email Engine™ Playbook.

###

For more information about Deadline Funnel , contact the company here:



Deadline Funnel

Gabriel Ryan

(904) 270-9320

help@deadlinefunnel.com

2039 Selva Court

Suite 100

Atlantic Beach, FL 32233

