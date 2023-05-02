Kubernetes: Setting Your Cloud Course for Success

Westford, USA,, May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Kubernetes market size is expected to reach USD 13.09 billion by 2030 and exhibit a CAGR of 8.62% in the forecast period (2023−2030), according to Skyquest's latest research report. The growing demand for DevOps automation, the growing community through open-source platforms, the demand for scalability and flexibility, and cloud-native applications fuel the market's growth
Government Subsidies and Incentives to Promote the Use of Kubernetes
At a global scale, several trends like hybrid and multi-cloud environments, machine learning and AI integration, security and compliance and serverless computing workloads promote market growth.
The CNCF is a vendor-neutral organization that is dedicated to advancing cloud-native computing. The CNCF is responsible for developing Kubernetes and other cloud-native technologies, and it is supported by a number of government agencies, including the US Department of Defense.
Get sample copy of this report:
https://www.skyquestt.com/sample-request/kubernetes-market
Managed Services Segment Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period
Managed services dominate the global market as many organizations adopt Kubernetes for cloud-native applications. In addition, the increasing adoption by organizations to balance the benefits of public and private clouds has helped the segment to grow on a larger scale.
Deployment and Management are the Leading Application Segment
In terms of application, the deployment and management are the leading segment as it involves the use of Kubernetes for deploying and managing containerized applications. According to SkyQuest, this segment will continue to dominate the market during the forecast period, driven by the increasing adoption of cloud-native architectures and the need for efficient management of containerized applications.
North America and Asia-Pacific are the leading Markets for Clean Energy
Region-wise, North America is one of the largest growing markets with a huge emphasis on the high adoption of cloud-native technologies. The presence of the latest technology companies in the region has also aided in the market's growth. In terms of government initiatives, many countries are investing in developing cloud-native technologies and containerization, driving the Kubernetes market's growth. For example, the United States government has launched the Federal Cloud Computing Strategy, which aims to accelerate the adoption of cloud technologies in the public sector
Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region due to the increasing adoption of cloud technologies and the presence of many small and medium-sized enterprises in the region.
Browse in-depth TOC on " Kubernetes Market "
Pages - 242
Tables - 89
Figures – 65
Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC):
https://www.skyquestt.com/report/kubernetes-market
Kubernetes Market Report Suggests:
- The global market size is projected to grow positively due to the growing demand for scalability and flexibility.
- In terms of application, the deployment and management segment dominates due to the demand for deploying and managing containerized applications through Kubernetes.
- In terms of type, the managed service segment is projected to gain more popularity due to adopting cloud-native applications.
- North America and Asia Pacific are leading markets and will continue to exhibit dominance in the global market mainly due presence of major market players
Kubernetes Market Segmentation:
The global Kubernetes market report is segmented based on product type, application, and region.
By Deployment
- On-premise
- Cloud-based
By Application
- Banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI)
- Telecommunications and IT
- Retail and e-commerce
- Healthcare
- Government and public sector
- Manufacturing
- Media and entertainment
- Others
By component
- Platform/software
- Services
By Region
- North America
- U.S
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Spain
- RoE
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- RoLA
- Middle-East and Africa
- South Africa
- GCC Countries
- Rest of MEA
Speak to Analyst for your custom requirements:
https://www.skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/kubernetes-market
Kubernetes Market Major Company Profiles:
- Amazon Web Services (AWS)
- Google Cloud Platform (GCP)
- Microsoft Azure
- Red Hat
- VMware
- IBM
- Cisco Systems
- Dell EMC
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)
- Canonical
- Rancher Labs
- Mesosphere
- CoreOS
- Docker
- Pivotal Software
- Apprenda
- Platform9
- Sysdig
- Twistlock
- Heptio (acquired by VMware)
Related Reports in SkyQuest’s Library:
Global Automotive Dealer Management System Market
Global AI in Call Center Operations Market
Global AI For Risk Management Market
Global AI In Cybersecurity Market
About Us:
SkyQuest Technology is leading growth consulting firm providing market intelligence, commercialization and technology services. It has 450+ happy clients globally.
Address:
1 Apache Way, Westford, Massachusetts 01886
Phone:
USA (+1) 617-230-0741
Email: sales@skyquestt.com