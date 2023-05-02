Early Warning Report Issued Pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 – Acquisition of Securities of Full Circle Lithium Corp.

TORONTO, May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Full Circle Lithium Corp. (“Full Circle” or the “Corporation”) (TSX-V: FCLI) announces, in accordance with National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues (“NI 62-103”), that in connection with the completion of the reverse takeover of the Company (the “Transaction”) as described in the press release dated April 25, 2023, after completing the Transaction, Carlos Vicens now owns more than 10% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Full Circle (the “Full Circle Shares”) on a partially diluted basis.



Prior to completion of the Transaction, Mr. Vicens directly owned 7,050,000 common shares of Full Circle Lithium Inc. (“Old Full Circle”) shares, representing 13.86% of Old Full Circle shares on a partially diluted basis. After completion of the Transaction, Mr. Vicens holds, directly and indirectly, 7,107,000 Full Circle Shares, representing 10.40% of the Full Circle Shares on a partially diluted basis.

The Full Circle Shares acquired by Mr. Vicens pursuant to the Transaction will be held for investment purposes, and depending on market and other conditions, Mr. Vicens may from time to time in the future increase or decrease his respective ownership, control or direction over securities of the Company through market transactions, private agreements, or otherwise. As the number of Full Circle Shares owned or controlled, directly or indirectly by Mr. Vicens now exceeds 10% of the issued and outstanding Full Circle Shares on a partially diluted basis, in satisfaction of the requirements of the National Instrument 62-104 – Take-Over Bids And Issuer Bids and NI 62-103, an Early Warning Report for Mr. Vicens will be filed on the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

About Full Circle Lithium Corp.

With a fully permitted lithium processing plant in Georgia, USA and a complement of experts, Full Circle is a lithium processor focused on lithium and battery materials reintegration to meet the demand for crucial battery-grade raw materials, utilizing proprietary technology and know-how. Full Circle is focused on three complementary battery material processing divisions: battery recycling from end-of-life lithium-ion batteries, lithium feedstock recycling from industrial and chemical feedstock, and lithium refinery from upstream feedstock. Additional information regarding Full Circle Lithium Corp. is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com under the Company's profile and its website www.fullcirclelithium.com.

For more information, please contact:



Carlos Vicens – CEO & Director



cvicens@fullcirclelithium.com

Forward-Looking Statements

